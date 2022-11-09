IPL 2023: Mini-auction to be held on December 23 at Kochi- Reports

According to recent media reports, the IPL 2023 Auction is slated to be held in Kochi on December 23. Initially, there were talks of an overseas venue (Istanbul), while Bengaluru was considered the second option.

An official confirmation, however, is expected to be made after the conclusion of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Finals. This will be a mini-auction since every team has a stable squad which they built earlier this year during the IPL 2022 Mega auction.

The BCCI has set a deadline of November 15 for franchises to send the final list of retained and released players.

Punjab Kings has the largest purse available for the IPL 2023 auction

PBKS have 3.45 crore left in the purse

The ten franchises will have an additional Rs 5 crore purse to spend in the IPL 2023 auction, taking the total auction purse to Rs 95 crore.

Punjab Kings (PBKS) have the largest purse left over from the last auction, which is Rs 3.45 crore. Making only their second appearance, Lucknow Super Giants, on the contrary, had exhausted their entire purse. CSK are left with Rs 2.95 crore purse while RCB had Rs 1.55 crore. Rajasthan Royals were left with a 0.95 crore purse while Kolkata Knight Riders were left with Rs 0.45 crore.

A total of Rs 551.7 crore was spent at the last mega auction, while 107 capped players and 97 uncapped players were sold. The breakdown of the sold players, 137 Indians and 67 overseas players.

There is also a possibility that there could be a new auctioneer, replacing Hugh Edmeades for the upcoming edition. Earlier this year, during the mega auction in February, Charu Sharma had to step in and conduct the auction after Edmeades fainted on the first day of the auction.

There is talk that the BCCI might be looking at an Indian auctioneer for IPL 2023, but the board officials have remained tight-lipped on the matter.

