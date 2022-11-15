"Our players play for money, they don't" - Fans react as KKR star Pat Cummins opts out of IPL 2023 

Australia's Test and ODI captain Pat Cummins is set to give the forthcoming edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2023) a miss owing to the jam-packed international calendar.

Cummins was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) side for the last three seasons of the cash-rich league. Taking to Twitter on Tuesday, November 15, the fast bowler revealed that he made the decision so that he can take a break prior to next year's Ashes and the 50-over World Cup.

Cummins wrote on Twitter:

"I’ve made the difficult decision to miss next years IPL. The international schedule is packed with Tests and ODI’s for the next 12 months, so will take some rest ahead of an Ashes series and World Cup."

The champion all-rounder was first signed by the Kolkata-based franchise for a whopping ₹15.50 crore at the auction ahead of the 2020 season. The two-time champion had released him prior to the mega-auction earlier this year, only to re-sign him for ₹7.25 crore at the event.

A number of people took to social media to laud Cummins for prioritizing his country over franchise-based T20 leagues. Several fans also urged Team India stars to take a cue from the Australian speedster.

Here are some of the reactions:

Abhishek Tiwari @tiwluc_ab @patcummins30 Great decision.I wonder when will our big players will put nation first @patcummins30 Great decision.I wonder when will our big players will put nation first

Ole @ranveerstar @patcummins30 When our so called IPL Stars will learn from this?? @patcummins30 When our so called IPL Stars will learn from this??

Mayur @nayee_mayur @patcummins30 Proud of that decision of putting your country first! @patcummins30 Proud of that decision of putting your country first!

sohom 🇦🇷 @AwaaraHoon @patcummins30 Thank you Pat for everything. Will miss you in KKR. All the best for the Ashes @patcummins30 Thank you Pat for everything. Will miss you in KKR. All the best for the Ashes 💜

shubhsays @shubham_charlu @patcummins30 You have taken the right decision Pat! It’s on our guys now to learn something from you and to put preference for intl cricket first. Also won’t be surprised if everyone in the Indian team will get miraculously fit for this ipl. Including those who missed @patcummins30 You have taken the right decision Pat! It’s on our guys now to learn something from you and to put preference for intl cricket first. Also won’t be surprised if everyone in the Indian team will get miraculously fit for this ipl. Including those who missed

Samar Rajput @samarbna

They take rest from international series @patcummins30 A great lesson for Indian players they are hungry for moneyThey take rest from international series @patcummins30 A great lesson for Indian players they are hungry for moneyThey take rest from international series

Lalith Mailipilli @lalit_roxx @patcummins30 Right decision made🙂 Wishing the best for upcoming series and World Cup. @patcummins30 Right decision made🙂 Wishing the best for upcoming series and World Cup.

Mehul Vinod Patel @mehulvpatel77 @patcummins30 I hope Indian players also miss most of the IPL. take rest and prepare for World cup. @patcummins30 I hope Indian players also miss most of the IPL. take rest and prepare for World cup.

Jishang🇮🇳🇨🇦 @Jishang2 @patcummins30 Good decision, Pat. IPL is cumbersome and 2 months of nonstop cricket is just too much. @patcummins30 Good decision, Pat. IPL is cumbersome and 2 months of nonstop cricket is just too much.

Notably, Cummins bagged seven wickets from his five appearances in IPL 2022 at a dismal economy rate of 10.69. However, he did make waves with his batting during one of the league matches against Mumbai Indians (MI) with an unbeaten 56-run knock off just 15 balls.

Pat Cummins was last seen in action at the T20 World Cup 2022

Cummins featured in four matches for Australia in the recently concluded T20 World Cup 2022. However, he failed to make a significant impact in the competition, finishing with just three wickets at an economy rate of 8.25.

The Australian side suffered a heartbreaking group-stage exit, failing to make the cut for the all-important semi-finals. The Aaron Finch-led had seven points to their name and ended up in third place in Group 1.

The Australian team are scheduled to lock horns with arch-rivals England in a three-match ODI series at home. The 50-over rubber will be Cummins' maiden assignment as the team's full-time ODI captain.

The opening encounter will be played at the Adelaide Oval on Thursday, November 17. The remaining two fixtures will take place on November 19 and 22 in Sydney and Melbourne, respectively.

Australia's squad for England ODIs:

Squad: Pat Cummins (c), Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Steve Smith, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis, David Warner, Adam Zampa

