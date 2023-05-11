IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification Scenario for all 10 teams after KKR vs RR match

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) destroyed the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in IPL 2023 at the Eden Gardens on Thursday, May 11. The Jaipur-based franchise snapped their three-match losing streak with a nine-wicket win over the Knight Riders.

Yashasvi Jaiswal and Yuzvendra Chahal were the architects of RR's win against KKR. Jaiswal scored an unbeaten 98, while Chahal bagged a four-wicket haul as RR registered a big victory in Kolkata to pocket two crucial points.

The race to the IPL 2023 playoffs has become more intense with RR's win. Here is the qualification scenario for all 10 teams.

#1 Gujarat Titans

Gujarat Titans have almost qualified for the playoffs. The Ahmedabad-based franchise have earned 16 points from 11 matches so far. They are first in the points table.

GT will be in action against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at the Wankhede Stadium on Friday, May 12. If GT win the game, they will qualify for the playoffs.

#2 Chennai Super Kings

The Chennai Super Kings have 15 points from 12 matches so far. Their last two league matches will take place against the Kolkata Knight Riders and the Delhi Capitals.

CSK will likely qualify for the playoffs if they win one of the two matches. However, to be on the safer side, MS Dhoni and Co. should aim to win both games.

#3 Rajasthan Royals

The Rajasthan Royals not only earned two crucial points against Kolkata but also boosted their net run rate with a big win. The Royals are now third in the standings with 12 points and a net run rate of +0.633.

RR have two league games remaining, with the Royal Challengers Bangalore and the Punjab Kings being their two opponents. If they win both games, they will be through to the IPL 2023 playoffs.

#4 Mumbai Indians

The Mumbai Indians have earned 12 points from 11 matches. Their remaining fixtures are against the Gujarat Titans, the Lucknow Super Giants and the SunRisers Hyderabad. Three wins will be more than enough for MI to qualify.

Even two wins should be enough, but then Rohit Sharma and Co. need to ensure that they have a better run rate than their rivals.

#5 Lucknow Super Giants

The Lucknow Super Giants will square off against Mumbai, Hyderabad, and Kolkata in their remaining three matches. Like MI, LSG will be through to the next round if they win all their remaining games.

If LSG manage to win two matches, they will end with 15 points. The Super Giants will then hope that a lot of results go their way for them to qualify.

#6 Royal Challengers Bangalore

The Royal Challengers Bangalore's back-to-back defeats in their last two matches have dented their chances of making it to the IPL 2023 playoffs. RCB are sixth with 10 points and a net run rate of -0.345.

Bangalore need to win their next three fixtures against Rajasthan, Hyderabad, and Gujarat. Also, they need to have a positive net run rate to improve their chances.

#7 Kolkata Knight Riders

The Kolkata Knight Riders have been virtually eliminated from the race to the IPL 2023 playoffs after the nine-wicket loss against the Royals. KKR have 10 points from 12 matches.

Even if they win their next two matches against Chennai and Lucknow, they will end with 14 points. KKR have a negligible chance of qualifying now.

#8 Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings are eighth in the points table, but they have one match more to play than the Knight Riders. If Punjab beat Delhi twice and register a win against Rajasthan by a big margin, they should be through to the next round.

A defeat for PBKS in any of the three matches will almost knock them out of the tournament. The Shikhar Dhawan-led outfit cannot afford to lose any more matches in IPL 2023.

#9 SunRisers Hyderabad

Sunrisers Hyderabad are ninth in the standings with eight points from 10 matches. SRH have four matches left, and they need to win all their remaining fixtures against Gujarat, Mumbai, Lucknow, and Bangalore.

If SRH win all four games, they will end with 16 points and have a strong chance of qualifying. The SunRisers will have to ensure that their net run rate is better than RR, PBKS, and MI.

#10 Delhi Capitals

The Delhi Capitals still have a mathematical chance of qualifying. Like the Knight Riders, the Capitals have suffered seven defeats so far in the IPL 2023 season.

If DC lose one more game, they will be officially knocked out of the race to the playoffs. The Capitals have three matches remaining - two against PBKS and one against CSK. They need to win those three games and hope many other results go their way to qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs.

