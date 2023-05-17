IPL 2023 Playoffs Qualification scenarios for all teams after LSG vs MI match

Lucknow Super Giants inched a step closer to the IPL 2023 playoffs with a five-run win against the Mumbai Indians. Despite the absence of captain KL Rahul, LSG beat MI at the Bharat Ratna Shree Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Stadium.

MI skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to bowl first in the crucial match against LSG. Marcus Stoinis' magnificent half-ton guided LSG to 177/3. In reply, MI finished with 172/5 despite a solid start by Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan.

Speaking of the race to the IPL 2023 playoffs, the Gujarat Titans have already qualified, while Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals have been eliminated. Here's a look at the playoffs qualification scenario for the other seven teams.

#1 Have CSK qualified for the IPL 2023 playoffs?

CSK are yet to qualify for the playoffs. The Chennai Super Kings currently hold the second position in the points table, having earned 15 points. Their last league match will happen on Saturday afternoon against the Delhi Capitals.

If CSK win that game, they will qualify for the playoffs. In case Chennai lose, they will have to hope that not more than three teams end with 16 or more points.

#2 How can the Lucknow Super Giants finish in the Top 4?

Lucknow Super Giants' qualification chances have increased significantly thanks to their win last night. LSG also have 15 points from 13 matches. Their last league stage match will happen on Saturday against the Kolkata Knight Riders.

If LSG win the game, they will be through to the next round. If Kolkata win, Lucknow will be reliant on other results.

#3 How can the Mumbai Indians still qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs?

Mumbai Indians have 14 points after 13 matches. They are in the fourth spot at the moment, but their net run rate is -0.128, which may work against them in the race to the playoffs.

MI need a big win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday to secure their berth. If they lose, they will likely be eliminated from the tournament.

#4 How can RCB make it to the IPL playoffs?

Royal Challengers Bangalore need to win their remaining two matches by decent margins to ensure a place in the Top 4. The best scenario for RCB is to win both games and then hope that two teams out of LSG, MI, CSK, and PBKS lose at least one game.

If not, RCB will have to hope that their net run rate is the best among the teams that finish with 16 points. In the event that RCB lose even one of their two games against Gujarat Titans or Sunrisers Hyderabad, their campaign may come to an early end.

#5 How can RR still qualify for IPL 2023 playoffs?

Rajasthan Royals also have a slim chance of finishing in the top 4. RR need to win their final league stage match against PBKS by a big margin. Next, they will have to hope that SRH beat MI and RCB, GT beat RCB, LSG beat KKR, and DC beat PBKS.

In that scenario, RR will be through to the next round without any net run rate calculations.

#6 How can the Kolkata Knight Riders qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs?

Kolkata Knight Riders kept themselves alive in IPL 2023 with a win against the Chennai Super Kings last Sunday. If KKR win big against LSG this Saturday, they will have a chance of qualifying as well.

To ensure a berth in the Top 4, KKR will have to record a big win and then hope that SRH beat MI and RCB, GT beat RCB, DC beat PBKS, and PBKS beat RR by a decent margin.

#7 How can the Punjab Kings qualify for the IPL 2023 playoffs?

Punjab Kings have two home matches remaining in the league stage. They will host the Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals at the HPCA Stadium over the next three days.

If PBKS win both matches by a large margin, they will likely finish in the Top 4. In case PBKS suffer a defeat in one of the two games, they will be reliant on other teams. Two defeats in Dharamsala will knock Punjab out of the IPL 2023.

