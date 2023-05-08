IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated standings after Rajasthan Royals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad game 

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) gained two crucial points when they trounced Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a nail-biting encounter in Match 52 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 season. The exciting game took place at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Sunday, May 7.

After deciding to bat first, Rajasthan's innings rode on two fabulous knocks by Jos Buttler and Sanju Samson. The two added 138 runs for the second wicket and smashed the SRH bowlers with utter disdain.

While Buttler was unfortunate to miss out on his sixth IPL century and was trapped in front on 95, Samson remained unbeaten at 66 to take his side's total to 214/2.

The chase was always going to be a challenging one for the visitors. However, the SRH batters stitched crucial partnerships at almost every juncture and kept scoring runs at a decent rate. Abhishek Sharma was the only batter to smash a fifty as he perished after scoring 55 off 34 balls.

With 41 runs still needed from last 12 balls, Glenn Phillips swung the game in his side's favor by smashing 22 runs in the penultimate over before losing his wicket.

SRH needed five runs off the last ball when Abdul Samad was holed out at deep long-off. However, unfortunately for the hosts, it turned out to be a no-ball from Sandeep Sharma.

The pendulum swung in the visitors' favor at that juncture as Samad pounced on his second chance to clobber the last ball for a maximum and win the game for SRH.

SRH jumped one spot after their win over RR

Sunrisers Hyderabad celebrating [IPLT20]

SRH pulled off a sensational win over Rajasthan to bag two vital points on Sunday. With their exciting win, SRH have now jumped from tenth spot to ninth and have eight points after ten games.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, have lost five of their last six games. They are currently placed fourth and have ten points from 11 games.

Here are the points table standings of IPL 2023:

IPL 2023 Points table [Sportskeeda]

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS) will collide against each other in Match 53 of the league stage at Eden Gardens on Monday, May 8.

