IPL 2023: Predicting 3 bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's SRH vs KKR clash  

SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), the two teams in the bottom half of the table, are set to lock horns in Match 47 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) season. The IPL 2023 game will be played at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Thursday, May 4.

Kolkata will enter the game on the back of five defeats in their last six games. They are placed eighth in the standings with just three wins in nine games in what has been a highly disappointing campaign so far.

SRH, meanwhile, will be more confident following their recent win against the Delhi Capitals (DC). However, after a horrendous start to their IPL 2023 campaign, the SunRisers are still languishing in ninth in the table with five losses in eight fixtures.

The wicket at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium has yielded mixed returns so far. While the Mumbai Indians (MI) almost touched the 200-mark, DC managed to defend their modest first innings total of 144 against the Orange Army. Spinners and pacers with variations are likely to play a significant role in the game.

Both KKR and SRH, despite their struggles, have some top bowlers within their squads. As they gear up to face each other in IPL 2023, it is important to weigh in on who could make a significant impact in that department, especially with some favorable matchups.

On that note, let's take a shot at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in Monday's match between SRH and KKR.

#3 Bhuvneshwar Kumar - SRH

Bhuvneshwar Kumar in action vs KKR [IPLT20]

Bhuvneshwar Kumar has a phenomenal record against the Knight Riders in the IPL and is one of those bowlers who always tends to go under the radar.

No other bowler has picked up more wickets than Bhuvneshwar's 31 scalps across 26 matches against the two-time champions. The right-arm pacer also averages just 23.7 and has an economy rate of 7.66 against KKR.

Given that the KKR batting unit has lost quite a number of wickets inside the powerplay, Bhuvneshwar will cherish his chances of giving SRH a great start in tonight's clash in Hyderabad.

#2 Andre Russell - KKR

Andre Russell celebrating vs SRH [IPLT20]

What a terrific servant Andre Russell has been for KKR for almost a decade now. Apart from his freakish heroics with the bat, the Jamaican has more often than not picked up crucial wickets as well.

Russell has an uncanny ability to find breakthroughs for KKR, especially in death overs. He has developed into a proper death bowler for the franchise and was seen rolling his arm over with the new ball as well in the previous game.

Russell has bagged 16 wickets against SRH in 14 outings, his most against any IPL franchise. Moreover, he was the only shining light for KKR with his 3/22 when they faced SRH last time around.

#1 Mayank Markande - SRH

Mayank Markande has been one of the bright spot for SRH [IPLT20]

One of the shrewd signings at the IPL 2023 mini-auction, Mayank Markande was snapped up by SRH for just ₹50 lakhs. He has made his presence felt this season.

The young leg-spinner has bowled terrifically well so far this season, picking up 10 wickets across just six innings and at an immaculate average of 15.4. He is the highest wicket-taker for his franchise at the moment.

The KKR batters will not take Markande lightly given his recent form as well as his superlative record at the Rajiv Gandhi Stadium. In just four outings in Hyderabad, the right-arm tweaker has picked up eight wickets at an average and strike rate of 13.3 and 12.0, respectively.

SRH will be hopeful that Markande continues to shine against KKR as they look to move up the standings and make a bid for the playoffs.

Poll : 0 votes