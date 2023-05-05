IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's RR vs GT clash

The 48th match of IPL 2023 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with the Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Friday, May 5.

Despite losing their last game, the Titans are well-placed at the top of the points table. With six wins out of nine matches, they have 12 points to their name.

However, GT will be disappointed with themselves after failing to chase down 131 runs against the Delhi Capitals. Skipper Hardik Pandya took the game deep but failed to cross the line, remaining stranded at an unbeaten 59 off 53 balls.

GT will look to return to winning ways and strengthen their lead at the top of the standings.

Rajasthan, on the other hand, failed to defend 212 runs against the Mumbai Indians (MI) in their last outing. Jason Holder conceded three back-to-back sixes in the 20th over as MI scripted a memorable win.

RR have lost three out of their last four matches, slipping to fourth spot. They will look to get their campaign back on track and move up the standings.

The Sawai Mansingh Stadium is known to produce high-scoring tracks, with the trend likely to continue tonight. Both teams boast some quality batters who will relish playing on this surface.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's RR vs GT tie.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal - Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in breathtaking form in this year's IPL. The RR opener is the second-highest run-scorer this season with 428 runs in nine matches at an average of 47.56 and a strike rate of close to 160.

Jaiswal scored a fine century in the last game against MI, propelling his side to a 212-run total. He smashed 16 boundaries and eight sixes during his 62-ball stay in the middle.

The youngster has added power to his game and has looked a notch better this season. With an India call-up on the cards, Jaiswal will look to add to his tally and strengthen his case.

#2 Shubman Gill - Gujarat Titans

Shubman Gill is touted as the next big thing in Indian cricket. He has lived up to his potential, both for India and GT. The young right-handed batter has had a good IPL campaign so far and will look to build on it on Friday.

Gill, however, is coming into the contest on the back of a sedate showing against the Delhi Capitals. He managed to score only six runs off seven deliveries before being dismissed by Anrich Nortje.

The flamboyant batter will hope to bounce with a big knock tonight.

Gill has so far amassed 339 runs in nine IPL 2023 matches at a strike rate of 140.66, including three half-centuries.

#3 Jos Buttler - Rajasthan Royals

Jos Buttler began his IPL 2023 campaign exactly from where he left off last year, scoring a half-century in the first game against the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH).

Despite showing ominous form early on in the season, the RR wicketkeeper-batter has endured a rough patch over the last few games. The IPL 2022 Orange Cap winner has managed only 85 runs in his last five matches, recording two ducks in the process.

Buttler will be desperate to return to form and the GT bowlers will have a tough time if he gets going in Jaipur.

