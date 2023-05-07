IPL 2023: Predicting 3 players who will score most runs in today's RR vs SRH tie

The 52nd match of IPL 2023 will see the Rajasthan Royals (RR) take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium on Sunday, May 7.

The two teams are at the opposite ends of the points table. While RR are placed fourth in the IPL 2023 standings with 10 points, SRH are dead last with six points.

RR faced a humiliating nine-wicket defeat in their last game against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT). Rajasthan batters had a difficult outing as RR were bundled out for a mere 118 runs after batting first. The Titans chased down the target in just 13.5 overs, giving a massive jolt to RR's net run rate.

SRH, on the other hand, have found different ways to lose games this season. They were on course for victory while chasing 172 runs against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) but bottled up the run chase by throwing away wickets in the death overs.

Both teams will look to return to winning ways, with the business end fast approaching. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium wicket is known to produce spinning tracks and batters will have to spend some time before shifting gears.

On that note, let's take a look at three players who will score the most runs in today's RR vs SRH clash.

#1 Yashasvi Jaiswal - RR

Yashasvi Jaiswal has been in breathtaking form in IPL 2023. The RR opener is the third-highest run-scorer this season with 442 runs, including a ton and three fifties, in 10 matches at an average of 47.56 and a strike rate of close to 160.

Although he didn't have a good outing against GT, the young opener will hope to bounce back. He also has a good chance of leapfrogging Devon Conway and Faf du Plessis to take the top spot in the Orange Cap list.

The youngster has added power to his game and has looked a notch better this season. With an India call-up on the cards, Jaiswal will look to add to his tally and strengthen his case.

#2 Aiden Markram - SRH

SRH skipper Aiden Markram has struggled for consistency in IPL 2023. The South African joined the squad on the back of a good international campaign but has failed to replicate his form in the IPL.

With Hyderabad's chances of making it to the playoffs hanging by the wire, Markram needs to lead his side from the front. He has looked in good touch despite being short on runs and Sunday night will be the perfect occasion for him to make his presence felt.

The right-handed batter has so far accumulated 173 runs in eight matches at an average of 24.71 and a strike rate of 128.15.

#3 Sanju Samson - RR

Rajasthan Royals skipper Sanju Samson has played a few eye-catching knocks in IPL 2023, but he is yet to play a big innings. With Rajasthan coming into the contest on the back of a defeat, the right-handed batter will be desperate to inspire his side with a power-packed performance with the willow.

Samson looked good for 20-ball 30 against Gujarat but failed to make it count, getting out to a false shot. He will look to make this opportunity count and strengthen his case for a Team India recall.

The Kerala-born cricketer has amassed 242 runs in 10 matches, including two half-centuries, at a strike rate of over 150.

