IPL 2023 weather update: Dharamsala weather report on May 19 for today's PBKS vs RR clash

An uninterrupted game beckons fans when the Punjab Kings (PBKS) lock horns with the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Friday, May 19.

It is a must-win game for both teams as they try and keep themselves in contention for a playoff berth. The winning team will finish with 14 points and will need some other results to go in their favor to finish in the top four.

PBKS lost their last game against the Delhi Capitals (DC), which gave a massive jolt to their playoff hopes. On the back of Rilee Roussouw's sublime hitting, the Capitals posted 213 runs on the board, which proved enough in the end. Punjab could only muster 198 despite a masterclass from Liam Livingstone, losing the match by 15 runs.

RR, on the other hand, suffered a humiliating defeat at the hands of the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Chasing 172 runs for victory, they were bundled out for just 59 runs. The batting collapsed as a whole and will take a lot of effort to bounce back.

Sanju Samson and Co. will have to win by a massive margin to boost their net run rate, which suffered a massive hit in the last game.

Dharamsala weather - Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium weather report on May 19 - No rain predicted

A full 40-over contest is on the cards when the PBKS host the RR at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium on Friday. There is no chance of precipitation during the game with no cloud cover, as per accuweather.com.

Meanwhile, the temperature will be on the lower side, hovering between 18 and 20 degrees Celsius in Dharamsala. The humidity is expected to be in the 50s.

PBKS vs RR Squads

Punjab Kings: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Atharva Taide, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rahul Chahar, Kagiso Rabada, Nathan Ellis, Arshdeep Singh, Prabhsimran Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Rishi Dhawan, Mohit Rathee, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Baltej Singh, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, and Shivam Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (wk/c), Joe Root, Dhruv Jurel, Shimron Hetmyer, Ravichandran Ashwin, Adam Zampa, Sandeep Sharma, KM Asif, Yuzvendra Chahal, Trent Boult, Jason Holder, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Riyan Parag, Devdutt Padikkal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Donavon Ferreira, Abdul Basith, and Kunal Singh Rathore.

