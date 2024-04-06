IPL 2024: 3 landmarks that could be reached in tonight's RR vs RCB fixture 

The stage is set for a high-octane clash tonight as Rajasthan Royals (RR) lock horns with Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the 19th match of IPL 2024. This match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

Rajasthan come into this match on a roll, having won all three of their matches so far. Their batting has been impressive with a good mix of power and stability, while their bowling has been disciplined and economical.

On the other hand, the Challengers have had a stuttering start to their campaign, managing just one win from four outings. Most of their star batters are yet to fire, while their bowling has lacked penetration.

The pitch at the Sawai Mansingh is known to be batting-friendly, offering good bounce and pace early on. However, it tends to slow down as the innings progress and assists the spinners.

As both teams prepare for what could be a thrilling battle, here are three landmarks that could be reached in the upcoming RR vs. RCB tie.

#3 Sandeep Sharma could become the highest wicket-taker vs RCB

Sandeep Sharma after taking a wicket vs RCB

One of the most underrated bowlers in IPL history, Sandeep Sharma boasts a stellar record against the Bengaluru outfit. Although the right-armer doesn't operate at a high speed, he can swing the ball early and is a brilliant death bowler as well.

Against RCB, Sandeep has bagged 26 wickets at a superb strike rate of 15.65. He is the joint-second-highest wicket-taker alongside Ravindra Jadeja (26 wickets). Another two wickets on Saturday would take him past Harbhajan Singh (27 wickets) to the top of the list.

#2 Sanju Samson could have the most half-centuries for RR

Sanju Samson acknowledging his fifty for RR

Sanju Samson has led Rajasthan phenomenally well this season, with his side winning all three games so far. He has also shone with the bat, scoring 109 runs at an average of 54.5.

The wicket-keeper batter is on the verge of becoming the player with the most half-centuries for the Rajasthan Royals. In his RR career, Samson has mustered 3,512 runs, including 21 fifties and two hundreds.

His 21 fifties are the joint-most for the franchise alongside Ajinkya Rahane. If the Kerala-born star goes past 50 against RCB tonight, he will be on top of the list. (Note: this list includes scores from 50-99, and not all 50+ scores).

#1 Virat Kohli could surpass MS Dhoni in the 6-hitting tally

Virat Kohli has had a good start to the season

Virat Kohli has commenced his IPL 2024 campaign on a strong note. He has racked up 203 runs at an average of 67.67 and is the highest run-getter in the tournament so far.

In his four innings this season, Kohli has hammered eight maximums, taking his overall six-hitting tally to 242, the joint-fifth-highest in the IPL. Among Indians, Kohli is joint-second on the list after Rohit Sharma (261) and alongside MS Dhoni (242).

The Delhi-born batter is just a six away from surpassing former CSK captain Dhoni's tally of IPL sixes and becoming the tournament's fourth-highest six-hitter.