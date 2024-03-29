IPL 2024: 3 milestones that could be reached in today's big RCB vs KKR match

Two of the most popular franchises in Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are set to square off against each other in the tenth match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024. The much-awaited fixture will be played at the iconic M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, March 29.

The Challengers, got off to a losing start to their campaign when they were outplayed by the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the tournament-opener. However, they pounced back by handing a four-wicket defeat to the Punjab Kings (PBKS).

Kolkata, meanwhile, have featured in just one league game thus far, that came against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Andre Russell's blitzkrieg (64* off 25) and Harshit Rana's brilliant last over took KKR over the finishing line in that game.

As both teams gear up for what could be a fascinating battle, here are three significant milestones that could be reached in tonight's RCB vs KKR fixture.

#3 Andre Russell could become the first pacer to take 100 wickets for KKR

Andre Russell took 2 wickets vs SRH

Although Andre Russell is primarily recognised for his power-hitting, he is also very skilled bowler. Even though he has had multiple injuries throughout his career, the Caribbean still excels at bowling his right-arm pace deliveries.

Since his debut for KKR in 2014, Russell has taken a total of 99 wickets at an immaculate strike rate of 14.93 and is the second-highest wicket-taker of the franchise. He is just a solitary wicket away from becoming the first pace bowler to complete 100 wickets for KKR.

Only Sunil Narine (182) has taken more wickets for KKR than Russell.

#2 Virat Kohli could surpass MS Dhoni in the six-hitting tally

Virat Kohli - An all-time IPL legend

Virat Kohli was on a roll against Punjab as played a match-winning innings of 77 of just 49 balls to hand RCB their first win of IPL 2024 campaign.

He smacked two sixes in that game, which took Kohli's six-hitting tally in the IPL to 237, the fifth-best in the league. Among Indians, Kohli is third on the list after Rohit Sharma's 261 and MS Dhoni's 239 maximums.

The Delhi-born batter is just three sixes away from surpassing former CSK captain Dhoni's tally of 239 IPL sixes and becoming the tournament's fourth-highest six-hitter.

Given Kohli's immaculate form at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium, it won't be a surprise if he bags the record to his name against the Knight Riders.

#1 Sunil Narine will play his 500th T20 match

Sunil Narine appealing for Kolkata Knight Riders

One of the most influential players in IPL history, Sunil Narine has been the linchpin of Kolkata for over a decade now.

Not only this, the mystery tweaker is a globetrotter when it comes to playing T20 cricket for different franchise across the world. The 35-year-old is the third-highest wicket-taker in the format's history, having scalped 536 times at an amazing economy rate of 6.10.

Currently standing on 499 T20 games, the upcoming fixture against RCB will be Narine's 500th match in T20s. He will be only the fourth-ever individual to achieve the phenomenal landmark in the shortest format of the game.

Only Kieron Pollard (660), Dwayne Bravo (573) and Shoaib Malik (542) have played more games than Narine in T20s.