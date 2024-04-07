IPL 2024: 3 players who starred and 2 who flopped in the RR vs RCB match ft. Virat Kohli & Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) continued their unbeaten run in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they beat the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by six wickets in Jaipur on Saturday, April 6.

With four wins in four games, the Royals have made an excellent start to their campaign and are at the very top of the standings. RCB, meanwhile, have only two points from five matches and might suffer another iteration of playoff heartbreak.

On that note, here are three players who starred and two who flopped in the RR vs RCB IPL 2024 match.

#5 Star - Jos Buttler (RR)

Jos Buttler made his first ton of the season [Image Courtesy: iplt20.com]

Jos Buttler was in indifferent form heading into RR's clash against RCB, but roared back among the runs, and how!

Buttler got going in the last over of the powerplay, carting Mayank Dagar around for 20 runs. He sustained that momentum in the middle overs as he put away anything in his arc and ensured that he didn't slow down when the bowling changes were rung in.

To sweeten the pot, Buttler smacked the last ball of the game over the midwicket boundary to get to his century.

#4 Flop - Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR)

Buttler's opening partner, however, couldn't break a lean run of form. Yashasvi Jaiswal is yet to fire in IPL 2024, mostly due to an over-aggressive approach. The same issues came back to haunt him against RCB.

Jaiswal walked down the track off his second ball and tried to guide one over the midwicket fielder. Reece Topley generated some extra bounce, and the southpaw spooned a simple catch to Glenn Maxwell.

Jaiswal's struggles are hurting not only RR but the Indian team as well, with the T20 World Cup looming.

#3 Star - Yuzvendra Chahal (RR)

Playing against his former franchise, Yuzvendra Chahal dished out an excellent spell. He picked up two wickets, including the big one of Faf du Plessis, and bowled good defensive lines throughout his four overs.

Kohli did occasionally hit the leg-spinner, but Chahal held his own for the most part and came out on top in the battle. He has been one of RR's better bowlers in IPL 2024.

#2 Flop - Mayank Dagar (RCB)

In the first innings, R Ashwin and Yuzvendra Chahal put on a masterclass in defensive bowling. They kept the ball out of the batters' arc and used variations to great effect.

Dagar didn't seem to have picked up on any of that. Given the responsibility of bowling the last over of the powerplay, the left-arm spinner was taken for 20 runs by a rampaging Buttler. He returned to bowl an over in the middle overs, but then it was Sanju Samson's turn to pick him apart as he kept floating them up in the slot.

Dagar leaked 37 runs in his two overs, and after a performance like that, RR were never going to be in trouble.

#1 Star - Virat Kohli (RCB)

This wasn't one of Virat Kohli's best centuries. In fact, it's arguable that it was one of his worst, given that it came off 67 balls - the joint-slowest ton in IPL history.

But the rest of the RCB batting lineup hasn't fired at all, so it's hard to place the blame squarely on Kohli, who has perhaps taken it upon himself to bat through the innings. Barring the fact that he hogged strike in the powerplay without doing much with it and the fact that he tried batting for his century at the death, the former Bengaluru skipper regaled the crowd in Jaipur with a series of sumptuous shots.

Kohli's attacking game against spin is slowly improving, and the signs are promising. He isn't one of the best T20 batters in the world, but he might be getting there knock by knock.