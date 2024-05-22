IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken in KKR's emphatic win vs SRH in IPL 2024 Qualifier 1

The dream of lifting the IPL 2024 trophy inched closer for the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) as they thumped the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in a one-sided Qualifier 1 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.

SRH skipper Pat Cummins won the toss and opted to bat first. However, their decision backfired as Mitchell Starc, the most expensive buy in IPL history, finally came good. The left-arm pacer wreaked havoc in the powerplay, dismissing Travis Head, Nitish Reddy, and Shahbaz Ahmed in his first three overs.

While Rahul Tripathi (55) and Heinrich Klaasen (32) tried to rebuild the innings, wickets kept tumbling at regular intervals. SRH were all out for 159.

In reply, Kolkata openers Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Sunil Narine started with positive intent. Once both were deparated, Shreyas Iyer and Venkatesh Iyer took the center stage. The skipper unleashed a whirlwind knock of 58 runs off just 24 balls, peppering the boundaries with effortless ease. Venkatesh also hammered a 28-ball 51 that ensured a smooth finish, chasing down the 160-run target in 13.4 overs with eight wickets to spare.

On that note, here are three significant records that were broken during KKR's dominant win vs SRH in Qualifier 1.

#3 Venkatesh Iyer is now the first Indian to score three consecutive 50+ scores in IPL playoffs

Venkatesh Iyer hitting one out of the park in Qualifier 1 vs SRH [Image credit IPLT20/BCCI]

Venkatesh Iyer's knock against SRH wasn't just vital in securing the win for Kolkata, it also etched his name in IPL history. The southpaw became the first Indian batter to score three consecutive fifty-plus scores in IPL playoffs.His aggressive 51 off 28 balls on Tuesday continued his dream run in the knockout stages.

This feat highlights Iyer's ability to perform under pressure. He had previously smashed a 55 off 41 against Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021 Qualifier 2, followed by a valiant 50 off 32 in the final against CSK, though it ended in a losing effort. Iyer joins the elite company of Lendl Simmons, the only other player to achieve this remarkable feat in the IPL playoffs.

#2 Shreyas Iyer becomes only captain to take two different IPL franchises to IPL finals

Shreyas Iyer with IPL 2024 Trophy [Image credit: IPLT20/BCCI]

Shreyas Iyer's leadership continues to pay dividends for KKR. With their convincing win over SRH, Shreyas achieved a unique feat - becoming the first and only captain to lead two different teams to IPL finals.

Previously, he had led the Delhi Capitals to the summit clash in 2020, although they fell short against the Mumbai Indians. This time around, KKR fans will be brimming with hope as they back Iyer to finally lift the coveted IPL trophy as a captain.

Iyer's knock against SRH was a perfect example of his leadership by example. He walked the talk with a blistering 58 off just 24 balls, completely taking the game away from the opposition. This dominant performance not only propelled KKR to victory but also served as a warning to their upcoming opponents in the final.

#1 KKR records the biggest win in IPL playoffs (by balls remaining)

KKR players celebrating in the first innings vs SRH [Image credit: IPLT20/BCCI]

KKR's win over SRH was not just a clinical display of dominance, it also rewrote the record books for the biggest win in an IPL playoff chase in terms of balls remaining. The Knight Riders chased down the target of 160 in a mere 13.4 overs, securing a massive victory with 38 balls remaining. This trumps the previous record held by the Mumbai Indians (MI), who won in IPL 2017 with 17 balls remaining.

This emphatic victory highlights the KKR batting line-up's firepower. Chasing a modest total after a dominant bowling performance, they finished the game in a blink, showcasing their ability to close out matches convincingly.

