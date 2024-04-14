IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken in RR's nervy 3-wicket win over PBKS 

Another fixture between the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) went right down to the wire as the latter recorded a nervy win by three wickets. The victory came in Match 27 of IPL 2024, played at the Mullanpur Stadium in Mohali on Saturday, April 13.

PBKS, desperate for a win after a string of losses, got off to a shaky start. While Shikhar Dhawan missed out due to a niggle, PBKS' innings never took off. On a two-paced track in Chandigarh, Keshav Maharaj (2/23) troubled the host batters. Ashutosh Sharma's fiery cameo of 31(16) propelled Punjab to 147/8.

Rajasthan, meanwhile, started their chase cautiously, making their first 50 runs in 43 balls. However, none of their top-order batters could convert their starts, with Yashasvi Jaiswal falling for 39 runs.

Punjab, on the other side, kept inflicting blows and reduced RR from 82/1 to 115/5. With RR needing ten off the last over, Shimron Hetmyer played a match-winning cameo of 10-ball 27* and took RR over the finishing line.

With the highly entertaining match now over, here are three notable records that were broken during the PBKS vs RR fixture.

#3 Kagiso Rabada bowls his most economical spell for PBKS

Kagiso Rabada for Punjab Kings

Kagiso Rabada was phenomenal with his bowling in the second innings. He hit the right lengths consistently, took the wickets of Yashasvi Jaiswal and Sanju Samson, and ended his spell with figures of 2/18.

His economy rate on Saturday was a superb 4.5, which is now his most economical bowling spell for Punjab in cases where he has bowled his full quota of four overs. His previous best was 5.3 which came against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2022.

#2 PBKS is the most unsuccessful IPL team at home venues

Punjab Kings have lost four matches in IPL 2024 so far

Punjab Kings are playing their home games at a new venue this season. After not enjoying a successful record at the IS Bindra Stadium, they shifted to the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur.

However, their latest loss against Rajasthan has now earned them an unwanted record. With their 3-wicket defeat, PBKS have now become the team with the most losses at their home venue (including neutral venues) in IPL history.

It was Punjab's 73rd loss, taking them over the Delhi Capitals on the list, who have endured 72 defeats in their home games or neutral venues.

#1 Worst strike rate for an RR opener

Tanush Kotian for the Rajasthan Royals

It was a surprising move by Rajasthan to play Tanush Kotian only as an opener. The debutant replaced Jos Buttler at the top of the order despite being an off-spinner, who usually bats as a tailender for his state team, Mumbai.

The 25-year-old had an ordinary debut, to say the least. While he did play some good strokes, he continuously struggled for timing and was dismissed after a painstaking 31-ball 24. His strike rate was 77.42, which is now the worst for an RR opener in IPL history (min 30 balls faced in an innings).

The previous worst was 78.13 when Rahul Dravid scored 25 off 32 against RCB in 2012.