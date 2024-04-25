IPL 2024: 3 records that were broken in DC's last-ball win vs GT in Match 40 

The 40th match of IPL 2024, played between Delhi Capitals (DC) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Wednesday, April 24, was a nail-biting thriller. The hosts edged past the Titans by a slim margin of four runs.

After being put to bat first, DC had some trouble up top as they lost three wickets for 44 runs inside the powerplay. That's when Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel got together to bail their side out of trouble.

While Axar made his career-best 66, Pant played a blinder. The DC skipper clubbed 88* off 43 balls, smashing at a strike rate of over 204. He found another able ally in Tristan Stubbs, who smashed 26* off just seven balls as DC posted 224/4.

In reply, Gujarat lost Shubman Gill quite early but looked set at 1/95, with Sai Sudharsan scoring 65. DC spinners then put an halt to the run chase as GT lost their next five wickets with only 57 more runs scored.

However, the IPL 2022 champions didn't give up as David Miller and Rashid Khan gave a late scare to DC. While Miller made a fifty, Rashid smashed 21* off 11 balls.

Mukesh Kumar, who had to defend 19 runs leaked 14 runs in five balls. Fortunately for Delhi, Rashid failed to get under the last ball as DC scrapped through a four-run victory.

With the game now in history books, here are three significant records that were broken during the DC vs. GT clash.

#3 Highest run rate for an IPL partnership (minimum 15 balls)

Tristan Stubbs appreciating Rishabh Pant after his last over heroics

Although Rishabh Pant and Tristan Stubbs got to bat together for only three overs against GT, they completely changed the complexion of the entire match.

Mohit Sharma (two overs) and R Sai Kishore bowled those three overs against this pair. Unfortunately for them, they leaked as many as 67 runs in those overs against Pant and Stubbs.

The DC pair operated at a run rate of 22.33, which is now the highest for any partnership in IPL history (minimum 15 balls faced).

Previously, the best was 21.75 between Heinrich Klaasen and Shahbaz Ahmed, who hammered 58 runs off 16 balls against KKR earlier this season.

#2 Most expensive bowling spell in IPL history

Shubman Gill and Mohit Sharma for GT

It was a night to forget for Mohit Sharma, who earned himself probably the most a bowler could ever get in T20 cricket.

The veteran pacer got a hammering at the hands of the DC batters on Wednesday and leaked as many as 73 runs in his quota of four overs.

Despite being a death overs specialist, Mohit failed to get his mark in the entire DC innings and returned with the most expensive bowling spell ever in IPL history.

Previously, the unwanted record was held by Basil Thampi, who was with the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) when he gave away 70 runs in a game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in IPL 2018.

#1 Most runs a batter has scored against a particular bowler in a T20 game

Rishabh Pant was on fire at the Arun Jaitley Stadium vs GT

It was a scintillating innings by Rishabh Pant on Wednesday. The southpaw looked at his best once again as he took on the GT bowlers without any uncertainty.

However, Mohit Sharma bore the brunt of Pant's charge. In fact, Pant hammered more than 70 percent of his 88 runs against Mohit. For the GT pacer, he leaked almost 85 percent of the total runs he gave away (73) against Pant.

In total, Pant faced 18 balls from Mohit in the recently concluded match, where he smoked 62 runs at an immaculate strike rate of 344.1.

With this, Pant has become the batter who has scored the most runs (62 runs) against a particular bowler (Mohit) in T20 cricket history.

Pant has broken Usman Khan's record, who scored 54 runs against Quetta Gladiators' (QG) Qais Ahmed in a Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2023 game.

