IPL 2024 auction: What we know so far

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 auction is all set to be held next month. Ahead of the same, there has been some activity among various franchises over possible retention and release of players. Every year, the IPL auction allows teams an opportunity to refine their squads so that they can get the desired results on the field.

If we look at results of franchises in IPL 2023, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Delhi Capitals (DC), Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) might want to make a number of changes as they finished as the bottom four sides.

At the same time, there are reports that there might be significant changes in some of the top-performing sides from IPL 2023 as well, not just in terms of players, but leadership as well.

As the build-up to the IPL 2024 auction gets more intense, here’s a look at what we know about the much-awaited event so far.

Where and where is the IPL 2024 auction going to be held?

The IPL 2024 player auction is going to be take place on December 19 in Dubai. This is the first time that the auction of the cash-rich T20 league will be held overseas.

Is there a change in purse available for franchises?

Yes, each side will have a purse of ₹100 crore to put together their squad for the 2024 season. This is an increase of ₹5 crore from last season's purse of ₹95 crore.

What is the deadline for teams to announce retention list?

Sunday, November 26 is the deadline for all ten IPL franchises to announce their list of retained players. Sunday will also mark the closing of the trade window.

How many players have been traded so far ahead of IPL 2024 auction?

Avesh Khan in action for Lucknow Super Giants. (Pic: iplt20.com)

Only three players have been traded so far ahead of the latest IPL auction. In the first trade deal, West Indies’ bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd was traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) for his existing fee of ₹50 lakh.

Subsequently, in a swap deal, Indian pacer Avesh Khan was traded to Rajasthan Royals (RR) from Lucknow Super Giants, while Devdutt Padikkal went to LSG from RR. Avesh was purchased by Lucknow at the IPL 2022 mega auction for ₹10 crore, while Padikkal was bought by RR for ₹7.75 crore at the same auction.

Is Hardik Pandya coming back to Mumbai Indians?

Apparently, seasoned all-rounder Hardik Pandya is set to leave Gujarat Titans (GT) and return to Mumbai Indians, the franchise where he started his IPL career back in 2015.

According to a report in ESPNcricinfo, in an all-cash deal MI will be paying ₹15 crore as Pandya’s salary and an undisclosed transfer fee to Gujarat Titans. The report claimed that Pandya stands to earn up to 50% of the transfer fee amount.

Which big names have opted out of IPL 2024?

England all-rounder Ben Stokes, who was purchased by Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for a whopping ₹16.25 crore, has decided to opt out of IPL 2024 to manage his workload and fitness. It now remains to be seen whether CSK release him ahead of the auction.

The franchise, in a statement on their website, stated that they were supportive of Stokes’ decision. Battling injury and fitness issues, the star cricketer played only two matches for CSK during the IPL 2023 season.

Which star cricketers are likely to put their names for IPL 2024 auction?

Travis Head celebrates his hundred in the 2023 World Cup final. (Pic: iplt20.com)

According to reports, Australia’s World Cup heroes Travis Head, Mitchell Starc and Pat Cummins are likely to be part of the IPL 2024 auction. Head hit a brilliant hundred in the 2023 World Cup final to stun hosts India. Left-arm pacer Starc last featured in the Indian T20I league in 2015, while Cummins opted out of IPL 2023 due to a packed international schedule.

Other 2023 World Cup stars like Rachin Ravindra, Gerald Coetzee and Azmatullah Omarzai could also be in demand among franchises if they put their name for auction.

Gautam Gambhir returns to KKR

In another significant development ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, former India opener Gautam Gambhir has rejoined the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) franchise in the capacity of team mentor. He performed the same role for LSG in the 2022 and 2023 seasons. Gambhir was the captain when KKR won both their IPL titles in 2012 and 2014.