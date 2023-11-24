List of players traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction 

The trade window for Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 season is currently open. During this period, franchises can engage in purchasing or swapping players ahead of the auction, which will be held in Dubai on December 19.

The IPL 2024 trade window closes on Sunday, November 26, which is also the deadline for all 10 franchises to submit their retention list ahead of the auction. There has not been much activity during the ongoing trade window, with only a couple of deals going through.

In the first trade activity for the upcoming season, West Indies’ bowling all-rounder Romario Shepherd was traded to Mumbai Indians (MI) from Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The 28-year-old, who has also represented Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the IPL, was traded to MI for his existing price of ₹50 lakh.

In the second trade deal, which was a swap agreement, Team India pacer Avesh Khan was traded to Rajasthan Royals (RR) from Lucknow Super Giants. In return, left-handed batter Devdutt Padikkal went to LSG from RR.

Avesh was purchased by LSG at the 2022 mega auction for ₹10 crore, while Padikkal was bought by RR for ₹7.75 crore during the same auction.

Detailed stats of players traded ahead of IPL 2024 auction

Shepherd has played only four IPL matches so far, in which he has claimed three wickets at an average of 32.67 and an economy rate of 10.89.

The right-arm pacer represented Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2022 season before moving to LSG in 2023. Overall, he has the experience of 99 T20 games in which he has claimed 109 wickets at an average of 23 and an economy rate of 9.02.

Looking at Avesh’s IPL numbers, he has featured in 47 matches, claiming 55 wickets at an average of 26.33 and an economy rate of 8.64. He impressed in the 2022 season, picking 18 wickets from 13 games, but disappointed for LSG earlier this year, managing only eight wickets in nine matches at an average of 35.38 and an economy rate of 9.76.

In his T20 career, the 26-year-old has featured in 93 matches, claiming 112 wickets at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 8.22.

Taking a glance at Padikkal’s IPL performance, he has played 57 matches, scoring 1521 runs at an average of 27.65 and a strike rate of 125.39, with one hundred and nine fifties.

The left-hander had an extremely disappointing 2023 season, scoring 261 runs in 11 games at an average of 26.10. In his T20 career, Padikkal has 2768 runs in 92 matches at an average of 33.34 and a strike rate of 133.52.