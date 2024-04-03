IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's DC vs KKR match

Delhi Capitals (DC) and Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) will lock horns in the 16th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium on Wednesday, April 3.

The two teams have had contrasting starts to this year's campaign. While KKR are riding high confidence with two consecutive victories to begin their season, the Capitals lost their first two matches. However, the hosts bounced back in their third outing by beating defending champions Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs.

While DC have not had a great run so far in IPL 2024, they enjoy a decent record against Kolkata. In the last five meetings, they have won the recent three meetings.

The last match at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium proved that it is a good batting wicket and batters will enjoy playing on this surface. On that note, let's take a look at the three players who could score the most runs in today's DC vs KKR match.

#1 David Warner

The former DC skipper is one of the best batters in the shortest format of the game. When he gets going, it is extremely difficult for opposition teams to contain him.

David Warner has already shown tremendous form so far in IPL 2024. After missing out on a half-century against Rajasthan Royals, the southpaw scored a quickfire 52 against CSK to give the team a blazing start.

Given the form he is in, expect Warner to fire all cylinders once again on Wednesday night.

#2 Venkatesh Iyer

The lanky KKR all-rounder looked in decent form in the last game against Royal Challengers Bengaluru. He amassed 50 runs off just 30 deliveries at a strike rate of over 165 to help the team chase down 183 runs convincingly.

Venkatesh Iyer has a good game on both sides of the field and can clear any ground on a given day. He was also in decent form with the bat in the domestic circuit and if he manages to get his eyes in, expect a blazing knock from him.

#3 Prithvi Shaw

The right-handed opener was left out of the playing XI for the first two games. However, the management was forced to draft him in for the third game against Chennai after the results didn't go in their favor in the opening two matches.

Prithvi Shaw grabbed the opportunity with both hands, playing a 27-ball 42 runs knock at a strike rate of almost 160, laced with four boundaries and two sixes.

Shaw will hope to continue his blistering form and make a case for himself to be back in the reckoning for the Indian team.