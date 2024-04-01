IPL 2024: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today's MI vs RR match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will lock horns with Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the 14th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday, April 1.

The two teams have had contrasting starts to this year's competition. Mumbai have lost both their games so far and languish at the bottom of the points table. Rajasthan, on the other hand, have won both games and have four points to their name. They are currently placed third in the standings, equal in points with the top two teams Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings but separated by net run rate (NRR).

Mumbai have dominated Rajasthan in their last five meetings, winning four of them. However, the current situation is different with RR coming into the game on the back of winning form.

The Wankhede Stadium is known to be a batter's paradise and a high-scoring game is expected to unfurl on Monday. On that note, let's take a look at three players who could score the most runs in today's MI vs RR match.

#1 Rohit Sharma

Wankhede Stadium is a happy hunting ground for the former MI skipper. He has scored over 2000 runs at this venue in the IPL at a healthy average of over 30. Rohit Sharma also has the most 50-plus scores at this ground - 15.

Rohit has got starts in both games so far but has failed to convert them. Being a senior player in the side, he needs to show more maturity and bat long as Mumbai look to bounce back.

Given his stellar record at this venue, one can expect him to fire with the bat on Monday against RR.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal

The RR opener is currently one of the highly rated cricketers given the spectacular last 12 months he has had. Since impressing in IPL 2023, Yashasvi Jaiswal has had a rollercoaster ride, breaking into India's Test and T20I side.

However, the young left-handed batter has struggled to replicate the same form so far in this year's cash-rich league. He aggregated 29 runs from two games, which is quite below his usual standard.

Jaiswal will look to return to form at a venue where he has grown up playing and make a case for himself to be in India's T20 World Cup squad.

#3 Riyan Parag

The young middle-order batter has been subject to a lot of criticism on social media for not standing up to his potential. However, this year, it is a different version of Riyan Parag altogether and he is already showing why he is so highly rated.

Having clarity over the batting position in the RR side has truly had a positive impact on his game. Batting at No. 4, Parag has already played two match-defining knocks. He is currently Rajasthan's highest scorer with 127 runs, striking at a rate of over 170.

Parag will hope to continue his explosive form and if he gets his eye in, expect another blinder of a knock from the Rajasthan batter.