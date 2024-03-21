IPL 2024: Schedule, venues, live streaming details - all you need to know

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will get underway on Friday, March 22, with a match between defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chepauk, Chennai. This year's competition will be the 17th edition of the T20 league.

Like in the last two seasons of the IPL, 10 teams will be featuring in the tournament in this year's edition as well. The top four sides at the end of the league stage will progress to the playoffs, which will include two qualifiers, an eliminator and the final.

CSK and MI are the two most successful teams in the history of the IPL, having won five titles each. However, Gujarat Titans have made a huge impact in the two seasons that they have been part of so far. They won the crown in their maiden season in 2022 and were runners-up in 2023. However, with all-rounder Hardik Pandya being traded to MI, it remains to be seen how GT fare under new captain Shubman Gill.

IPL 2024 schedule with venues and timings in IST

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has released the schedule for only the first 21 matches since the event is clashing with the general elections in India. The full schedule is likely to be announced soon, with the entire tournament set to be held in India itself.

Below is the IPL 2024 schedule that has been announced so far with IST timings.

Match 1: March 22, Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai (8:00 PM)

Match 2: March 23, Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals, Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur Chandigarh (3:30 PM)

Match 3: March 23, Kolkata Knight Riders vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Eden Gardens, Kolkata (7:30 PM)

Match 4: March 24, Rajasthan Royals vs Lucknow Super Giants, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (3:30 PM)

Match 5: March 24, Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM)

Match 6: March 25, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Punjab Kings, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 7: March 26, Chennai Super Kings vs Gujarat Titans, MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chepauk, Chennai (7:30 PM)

Match 8: March 27, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Mumbai Indians, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:30 PM)

Match 9: March 28, Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (7:30 PM)

Match 10: March 29, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Kolkata Knight Riders, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 11: March 30, Lucknow Super Giants vs Punjab Kings, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:30 PM)

Match 12: March 31, Gujarat Titans vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (3:30 PM)

Match 13: March 31, Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (7:30 PM)

Match 14: April 1, Mumbai Indians vs Rajasthan Royals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (7:30 PM)

Match 15: April 2, Royal Challengers Bengaluru vs Lucknow Super Giants, M Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru (7:30 PM)

Match 16: April 3, Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders, ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam (7:30 PM)

Match 17: April 4, Gujarat Titans vs Punjab Kings, Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad (7:30 PM)

Match 18: April 5, SunRisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings, Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad (7:30 PM)

Match 19: April 6, Rajasthan Royals vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur (7:30 PM)

Match 20: April 7, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai (3:30 PM)

Match 21: April 7, Lucknow Super Giants vs Gujarat Titans, Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow (7:30)

IPL 2024: Live telecast and live streaming details

For India region, Star Sports has bagged the rights to live telecast all the Indian Premier League 2024 matches.

As per the Disney Star TV guide, the live telecast of IPL 2024 games can be watched on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 3, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 2 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada.

The day matches start at 3:30 pm IST, while the evening games begin at 7:30 pm IST. However, the IPL 2024 opener between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will get underway at 8:00 pm IST due to the opening ceremony, which will begin at 6:30 PM.

Speaking of IPL 2024 live streaming in India, all the matches of the T20 league can be watched for free on the JioCinema app as well as on the website.