IPL 2025: 2 players who starred and 1 who flopped in today's KKR vs RCB match ft. Varun Chakaravarthy

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) got off to a captivating start at the Eden Gardens on Saturday, March 22. The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by seven wickets to get their campaign off to a winning start.

A number of players dished out memorable displays in the contest, which gave an indication of things to come during the tournament. While RCB hit the ground running and came away with a performance that was close to complete, KKR would've been left disappointed with the manner in which they batted and bowled.

On that note, here are two players who starred and one who flopped in the KKR vs RCB IPL 2025 match.

#3 Star - Krunal Pandya

Krunal Pandya was adjudged the Player of the Match in the IPL 2025 season opener, and rightfully so. The left-arm spinner's spell in the middle overs changed the course of the match, bringing RCB back from a tough spot and putting them in the ascendancy.

Krunal was, as always, accurate with his lines and lengths. He dismissed two of the opposition's left-handers - Venkatesh Iyer and Rinku Singh - with deliveries that were angled across them from around the wicket. The all-rounder also ensured that he recovered well from the beating he took in the powerplay over he bowled.

In addition to the above, Krunal dismissed KKR's highest scorer, Ajinkya Rahane. He's not a bowler who's known for taking wickets, but he's started the season on the best possible note.

#2 Flop - Varun Chakaravarthy

In contrast, KKR's lead spinner was far from his best. Varun Chakaravarthy, who was an integral part of India's win in the 2025 Champions Trophy, struggled to hit the right areas against RCB.

Chakaravarthy was often too full and was picked apart for 21 runs by Phil Salt in the powerplay. While he dismissed the English opener in the ninth over with a leg-break, he often overpitched, with Virat Kohli hammering a couple of slog sweeps off him.

Chakaravarthy was expected to play a decisive role given RCB's perceived struggles against spin, but he didn't deliver.

#1 Star - Ajinkya Rahane

Announced as KKR's captain after being selected in the accelerated round of the IPL 2025 auction, Ajinkya Rahane was under pressure to deliver in the opening game against RCB. The veteran batter carried on from where he left off in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, smacking a superb half-century that rescued Kolkata from a slow start.

Rahane was severe against pace and picked up anything off his pads over the leg-side boundary. He was even comfortable against spin, attempting a few cheeky shots and hammering a few boundaries on either side of the wicket. The skipper's form will augur well for KKR, who won't want to have any doubts regarding his place in the side.

