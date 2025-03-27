IPL 2025: 2 players who starred and 1 who flopped in yesterday's RR vs KKR match ft. Quinton de Kock

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) suffered their second defeat on the trot in the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) as they went down to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by eight wickets. Despite the Royals having home advantage at the Barsapara Stadium in Guwahati, the toss didn't go in Riyan Parag's favor, after which his team were always up against it.

The defending champions, meanwhile, secured their first points of the new campaign. The pitch assisted a bit of spin even in the second innings, but KKR's batters held their nerve to get the job done with 15 balls to spare.

On that note, here are two players who starred and one who flopped in the RR vs KKR IPL 2025 match.

#3 Star - Varun Chakaravarthy

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

After a dreadful outing against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru where he lost his length repeatedly, Varun Chakaravarthy came up with a more familiar display in Guwahati. The ace spinner was hit for a six by Parag early on but was accurate throughout the rest of his spell.

Chakaravarthy dismissed the RR captain soon after the maximum and went on to pick up the wicket of Wanindu Hasaranga as well. He announced in a post-match interaction that he bowled the back-of-the-hand leg-break, a variation he has been working on in recent times.

Chakaravarthy's display, in Sunil Narine's absence, would have pleased the Knight Riders immensely.

#2 Flop - Wanindu Hasaranga

It was a surprise that Wanindu Hasaranga didn't play RR's opening game of the tournament against the SunRisers Hyderabad. However, after being named in the lineup for the KKR clash, the all-rounder didn't do his reputation any favors.

Hasaranga, asked to bat at No. 5 to take on spin, didn't seem to pick any of Chakaravarthy's variations. He was ungainly with his strokeplay, and up against quality spin, didn't last long.

Even though the pitch had some grip and turn, Hasaranga couldn't hit the right lengths in the second innings. He was often too full or too short, going for 34 runs in the three overs he bowled. The leg-spinner dismissed Ajinkya Rahane, but that did nothing to mask what was a disappointing outing on all fronts.

#1 Star - Quinton de Kock

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Quinton de Kock isn't known for being the most assured player of spin, but he dug deep and ensured that KKR had some stability in the middle overs. The opener carried his bat and made a superb 97* to facilitate the Knight Riders' facile chase.

De Kock made the most of his favorable matchup against Jofra Archer throughout the contest, striking him for a few boundaries in the powerplay when Moeen Ali was all at sea at the other end. He rotated strike well through the post-powerplay phase and picked the right moments to attack.

Kolkata, who had to let go of Phil Salt ahead of the IPL 2025 auction, will be delighted to see De Kock strike form early in the campaign.

