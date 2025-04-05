IPL 2025: 3 milestones achieved during RR's 50-run win over PBKS in Match 18

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) put a brake on the Punjab Kings' (PBKS) winning run in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) as they defeated the hosts by 50 runs in the 18th match of the tournament. The contest was played at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

The Rajasthan Royals put up 205/4 on board, courtesy of brilliant knocks by their top-order batters. Yashasvi Jaiswal (67 off 45), Sanju Samson (38 off 26) and Riyan Parag (43* off 25), followed by the middle-order batters, helped the visitors post a 200+ total.

PBKS, on the other hand, had a very poor start to the chase as the RR bowlers picked up three wickets inside the powerplay. Nehal Wadhera and Glenn Maxwell kept the team’s hopes alive by hitting the ground running, but their wickets led to a collapse as the batting unit crumbled. The Kings, as a result, were held to 155/9 as RR clinched their second win.

On that note, here are three milestones achieved during the PBKS vs RR IPL 2025 clash.

#3 Shreyas Iyer completed 50 catches in the IPL

PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer couldn’t create much of an impact with the bat during the team’s chase, but achieved an interesting feat in the first innings. He took opposition skipper Sanju Samson’s catch to help Lockie Ferguson claim his first wicket.

With that, Iyer completed 50 catches in the IPL. The Mumbai-born player, who led the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to a title victory last year, is at the helm of PBKS this season. With the team registering their first loss this season, he’ll hope to recover from that soon and get back to winning ways in the next game.

#2 Jofra Archer completed 50 IPL wickets

Jofra Archer’s IPL 2025 did not start on the right note, but he has not let his initial poor performances derail his campaign. He has found his momentum of late and turned in a good spell against PBKS.

Archer started his spell against Punjab with a wicket, dismissing Priyansh Arya off the very first delivery of the innings. Shreyas Iyer hit him for 11 runs in the next four deliveries, but the Englishman had the last laugh as he added another wicket to his bag by picking up the opposition skipper. With that, he completed 50 wickets in the IPL

#1 Sanju Samson now has the most wins by an RR captain in the IPL

RR’s win over PBKS marked Sanju Samson’s 32nd victory leading the team in the IPL, which is now the most by any captain leading the Royals. Samson surpassed Shane Warne, who led RR to 31 wins in 56 matches between 2008 to 2011.

Samson, who took over RR’s captaincy role in 2021 after Steve Smith was released from the team, led the team to the final in IPL 2022, which the Gujarat Titans eventually won at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Rajasthan have not won a title since IPL 2008, which was the inaugural edition of the tournament.

