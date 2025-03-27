IPL 2025: 4 milestones that were reached during KKR's 8-wicket victory over RR in Match 6 ft. Quinton de Kock

Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) returned to winning ways with an eight-wicket win against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Wednesday, March 26, in Guwahati. Quinton de Kock remained unbeaten on 97 to see the visiting side through.

Rajasthan were asked to bat first by Kolkata skipper Ajinkya Rahane at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium. Yashasvi Jaiswal (29) and Riyan Parag (25) got starts, but gave away their wickets to spinners cheaply. Dhruv Jurel (33 off 28) played a fighting knock to hold one end before Jofra Archer's late impetus (16 off 7) helped RR post 151/9 in their 20 overs.

Varun Chakravarthy was the pick of the bowlers, returning with 2/17 from his four overs. Moeen Ali, Harshit Rana, and Vaibhav Arora also scalped two wickets apiece, while Spencer Johnson returned with one wicket.

In reply, it was one-way traffic for KKR batters, with De Kock running the show. Despite losing Moeen Ali and Rahane, the left-handed wicketkeeper-batter was in no mood to slow down. The South African batter smashed a six to finish off the proceedings with 15 balls and eight wickets to spare.

Quinton de Kock, who had a tame outing in the first game against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru, smashed eight boundaries and six maximums to win the Player of the Match award.

On that note, let's look at four milestones that were reached during the IPL 2025 match between RR and KKR.

#1 Quinton de Kock now has the 6th most 50+ scores by an overseas batter in IPL

Since its inception in 2008, many foreign players have made a name for themselves with extraordinary performances while playing in the IPL.

Quintin de Kock, already a household name in India, scaled a new milestone with his unbeaten 97 against KKR. The southpaw now has 26 50+ scores in 109 innings, placing him sixtht in the list of overseas batters with most 50+ scores in the IPL.

Former Australian opener David Warner leads the chart with 66 50+ scores in 184 innings. He is followed by AB de Villiers (43 in 170 innings), Faf du Plessis (37 in 139 innings), Chris Gayle (37 in 141 innings), and Jos Buttler (27 in 107 innings).

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal completes 3,000 runs in T20 cricket

Jaiswal has been a consistent performer for the Rajasthan Royals in the IPL and has also performed admirably well for Mumbai in the domestic T20 tournaments.

With his 29-run knock against KKR in Guwahati, Yashasvi Jaiswal crossed the 3000-run landmark in T20 cricket. Currently, he has 3008 runs in 102 innings at an average of 31.33 and a strike rate of almost 150, including three centuries and 17 fifties.

#3 Quinton de Kock registers 3rd-highest score by a KKR wicketkeeper

The wicketkeeper-batter looked flawless during his unbeaten 97-run knock against the Rajasthan Royals. This is the third-highest score by a KKR wicketkeeper in the IPL.

Former New Zealand skipper Brendon McCullum holds the record for the highest score by a KKR wicketkeeper. The right-handed batter smashed an unbeaten 158 against the Royal Challengers Bengaluru in the first-ever IPL match in 2008 at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

Former Kolkata skipper Dinesh Karthik occupies the second spot with an unbeaten 97 off 50 balls against the Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2019.

#4 Yashasvi Jaiswal has scored 200 fours in the IPL

The RR opener smashed two boundaries and as many sixes during his 29-run knock against KKR in Guwahati. With that, the left-handed batter has registered 200 boundaries in the IPL.

Jaiswal is the 51st cricketer to achieve the feat in the IPL. Former Indian cricketer Shikhar Dhawan (768) has the most boundaries in IPL history, followed by Virat Kohli (709). David Warner occupies the third place with 663 fours.

