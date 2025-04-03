IPL 2025: 5 milestones achieved during KKR’s impressive 80-run win over SRH in Match 15

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) bounced back to winning ways by defeating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) by a whopping 80 runs in the recently concluded match of the Indian Premier League (IPL). This victory also marked KKR’s third biggest win at home - Eden Gardens.

Defending a target of 201, KKR kept the opposition in check from the word go and dismantled their top order in no time. While Travis Head was the first to walk back, scoring just four runs, Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan scored two runs apiece as Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana shared three wickets between them.

The middle-order batters also struggled to get going, but KKR bowlers made sure the opposition batters couldn’t find momentum in the game. Just when they started adding runs on board, wickets kept falling at regular intervals as KKR held the upper hand throughout the contest.

While Narine struck once, bowling in the middle overs, Arora came back to bowl his final over, the 15th of the game, and picked up his third wicket as the dangerous Heinrich Klaasen returned to the dugout.

Needing 87 off the final five overs, SRH were left hopeless with all key batters back in the pavilion. Varun Chakaravarthy finished with figures of 3/19 while completing a major milestone in the process as KKR registered their second win of the season.

Winning the toss, the visiting side opted to chase as Quinton de Kock and Sunil Narine opened the innings for the home team. SRH’s start was terrific, as the new-ball pace duo of Pat Cummins and Mohammad Shami delivered and dismissed the openers cheaply inside the first three overs.

Skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Angkrish Raghuvanshi, a combination of experience and youth, joined hands next for an 81-run partnership for the third wicket. Their resilience and shot playing helped KKR get back on track after early setbacks.

A strategic delivery by Kamindu Mendis to dismiss Rahane, followed by a brilliant catch by Harshal Patel to send Raghuvanshi back, saw SRH getting two key breakthroughs. What followed next was absolute carnage by Venkatesh Iyer, who found an able partner in Rinku Singh.

While Iyer notched up a brilliant half-century, Rinku supported him well to keep the scorecard ticking. The two shared a massive 91-run stand to help KKR finish with 200/6 at the end of 20 overs.

Here are the milestones achieved by players and teams during the KKR vs SRH encounter:

#5 Venkatesh Iyer has joint-second-most consecutive 50+ scores against SRH

KKR vice-captain Venkatesh Iyer has now hit the joint-second-most consecutive 50+ scores against SRH, tallying three to share the spot with Faf du Plessis. While Iyer achieved the feat in 2024-25 seasons combined, du Plessis did so between 2022-24.

Sanju Samson has the most consecutive 50+ scores against SRH, having played four big knocks from 2021-2023.

Venkatesh Iyer notched up 60 runs in 29 deliveries, batting at a strike rate of 206.90. He hit seven fours and three sixes during his time on the field against SRH.

#4 KKR now have third-most 200s scored in IPL

With the players’ fast-changing approach towards T20 cricket, scoring a 200+ total has become a common norm. Nonetheless, it is difficult to post big scores under challenging conditions, especially at the IPL, where players witness different situations in every game they play.

KKR, in the 15th match of the IPL 2025 against SRH, posted 200/6 on board, marking the 26th time that they’ve done so in the tournament’s history. CSK have the most 200s scored in IPL (32), and are followed by RCB (30) in the list. KKR surpassed Mumbai Indians (MI) and PBKS to take the third spot.

#3 Sunil Narine completes 200 wickets for KKR in T20 cricket

Sunil Narine is one player who has long been associated with KRR. He’s been a part of the franchise since 2012, when he made his debut, and has been part of KKR’s all three title-winning runs, in 2012, 2014, and 2024.

Adding another feather to his already illustrious cap, the all-rounder from the West Indies scalped his 200th wicket for the KKR franchise in T20 cricket. Having represented the franchise in IPL and CLT20, Narine has not scalped 200 wickets donning the purple jersey.

#2 SRH’s biggest loss in IPL by margin of runs

This was Hyderabad’s biggest loss, by margin of runs, in the history of the IPL. Their previous record of a 78-run loss against CSK came during the 2024 edition of the tournament at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai.

SRH failed to chase the 201-run target set by KKR and were dished out for 120 in 16.4 overs. Varun Chakaravarthy and Vaibhav Arora topped the wicket-taking charts, picking up two scalps apiece, but every bowler played a key role in the defense as KKR won by 80 runs.

#1 Varun Chakaravarthy completes 100 T20 wickets in India

Mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy dismissed Aniket Verma in the 11th over and, with that, completed 100 T20 wickets in India. The 33-year-old has played 109 T20s in his career, of which 77 have been IPL matches.

Overall, he has 143 wickets from these matches, of which 102 have come in India. Of these, 88 have come in the IPL, one representing the Punjab Kings (PBKS) and the remaining for KKR since the 2020 edition of the tournament.

