IPL 2025: 5 milestones achieved during MI’s comfortable 7-wicket win over SRH in Match 41

Mumbai Indians (MI) registered their fourth consecutive victory in the ongoing IPL 2025 by defeating SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 41st match of the tournament on Wednesday. With that, the five-time champions rose to the third spot in the points table.

Ad

SRH had a terrible start to their innings as they lost four wickets inside five overs. The top order batters failed to perform as MI’s new-ball bowlers made merry of the conditions. Thanks to Heinrich Klaasen and Abhinav Manohar’s knocks of 71 and 43, respectively, SRH finished with 143/8 in 20 overs.

Rohit Sharma made easy work of the chase, carrying his form with the bat into this game to finish as the team’s top run scorer against SRH. He hit eight fours and three sixes on his way to a 46-ball 70. Not much was left to be done after his wicket in the 15th over as MI won the game by seven wickets, with 26 balls to spare.

Ad

Trending

#5 SRH record their fourth-lowest powerplay total in IPL

SRH’s start to the innings, as mentioned above, was awful as their top-order collapsed for hardly a few runs on board. With trouble looming early on, the home team found themselves in a mix inside the powerplay as they finished with their fourth-lowest total after the end of six overs.

SRH could only put up 24/4 in the powerplay at their home ground against five-time champions MI. This marked their fourth-lowest powerplay total in IPL history. The previous three came as 14/3 vs Rajasthan Royals (RR) in 2022, 20/2 vs Punjab Kings (PBKS) in 2021, and 21/3 vs RR in 2013.

Ad

#4 SRH mark the just the third instance of losing four wickets under 20 runs in IPL history

With Trent Boult and Deepak Chahar striking early in the powerplay, the home team was reduced to 13/4 in 4.1 overs. This marked only the third instance of SRH losing their first four batters with less than 20 wickets on the scoreboard.

Ad

The previous two instances occurred in IPL 2013 against RR and Pune Warriors India, recording 15/4 and 17/4 respectively.

#3 Jasprit Bumrah completes 300 T20 wickets

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jasprit Bumrah’s form hasn’t been the same since his return to competitive cricket from an injury break. Nonetheless, he has managed to be among the wickets occasionally. He found it difficult to make a mark against SRH and was among the bowlers being hit for runs against a struggling home unit.

However, he picked his only wicket in the game in his final over of his spell. He dismissed the in-form and dangerous Heinrich Klaasen, marking it his 300th T20 wicket. With that, he also became the joint-leading wicket-taker for MI, equalling Lasith Malinga’s tally of 170 wickets.

Ad

#2 Jaydev Unadkat becomes the slowest to reach 100 IPL wickets among pacers

Expand Tweet

Ad

Jaydev Unadkat got SRH a crucial breakthrough in the second over of MI’s chase and dismissed wicketkeeper-batter Ryan Rickleton for 11(8). Picking up his only wicket in his four-over spell, Unadkat completed 100 wickets in the IPL.

While it comes as an achievement for the pacer, the Saurashtra cricketer registered an unwanted record, becoming the slowest to reach the feat among pacers in the tournament.

#1 Rohit Sharma second Indian to cross 12000-run mark in T20

Expand Tweet

Ad

Former MI skipper Rohit Sharma carried his top form into the game against SRH and notched up a fine half-century. During his time on the field, the Indian ODI and Test captain surpassed the 12000-run mark in T20 cricket.

He became only the second Indian after Virat Kohli to achieve the feat, and only the eighth cricketer overall to score 12000 runs in the shortest format. Rohit achieved the milestone in his 456th T20 match.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Vaishnavi Iyer Vaishnavi is a cricket writer and editor at Sportskeeda with around 3 years of professional experience, having previously worked at CricTracker. Along with being a former state-level skater, winning 20+ medals in eight years, she has also played Volleyball at district level and cricket at college level.



Vaishnavi loves cricket for the camaraderie and spirit it fosters between players and likens their patriotism to the armed forces. She is a staunch supporter of the Indian Cricket Team and a strong advocate of women’s cricket. She supports RCB-W and MI-W in the WPL and CSK in the IPL.



Her role model is ex- Indian captain MS Dhoni and is a big fan of Virat Kohli’s on-field demeanor. She's also a fan of Indian legends Mithali Raj, Jhulan Goswami and current captain Harmanpreet Kaur. She has had the privilege of interviewing Indian cricketers likes Smriti Mandhana, and Yuzvendra Chahal and former India cricketer, Snehal Pradhan.



Vaishnavi was also one of five female journalists (under 25 years) selected by the ICC to cover the SA vs AFG 2023 ODI World Cup match. She attended the press conferences and interacted with the likes of Gerald Coetzee and Andile Phehlukwayo.



Vaishnavi only sources information from reputed publications for her articles, and always strives to be the first to market with her news pieces. In her free time, she loves listening to music, watching FRIENDS on repeat, and exploring new restaurants. Know More