IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today’s MI vs KKR match

Mumbai Indians (MI) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in game number 12 of IPL 2025 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday, March 31. In traditional fashion, MI have got off to a slow start in IPL 2025, losing their first two matches. As for KKR, the defending champions lost their first match to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) before hammering Rajasthan Royals (RR).

Mumbai suffered a 36-run loss against Gujarat Titans (GT) in their previous IPL 2025 match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Bowling first, MI gave away 196 runs. Skipper Hardik Pandya picked up 2-29, but the others could not make much of an impact. In the chase, Suryakumar Yadav (48 off 28) rediscovered some of his lost touch, but the others struggled on a somewhat sluggish surface.

Kolkata were clinical in their eight-wicket triumph over Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati. Fielding first, KKR's bowlers did an excellent job to hold RR to 151-9. The bowlers shared the spoils as four of them picked up two each. Quinton de Kock (97* off 61) then played a dominating knock as Kolkata cruised to victory in the chase.

A number of impressive milestones could be achieved by players from both sides in the MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match on Monday. Take a look.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav 20 runs away from major T20 landmark

MI's star batter Suryakumar is only 20 runs away from completing 8,000 runs in T20 cricket. In 311 matches in the format, he has notched up 7,980 runs at an average of 34.10 and a strike rate of 152.02, with six hundreds and 54 fifties. Of his T20 runs, 3,671 have come in the IPL in 137 innings. The 34-year-old is also three sixes away from completed 350 sixes in the T20 format.

#2 Sunil Narine needs one wicket to complete 200 wickets for Kolkata Knight Riders in T20 cricket

KKR all-rounder Sunil Narine, who missed the team's last match due to illness, is one wicket away from completing 200 scalps for the Kolkata franchise in T20 cricket (including CLT20).

The 36-year-old is already the leading wicket-taker for KKR in T20 matches, with 199 scalps from 187 games at an average of 23.94 and an economy rate of 6.65. Narine has eight four-fers and one five-fer to his credit.

#3 Tilak Varma needs five fours to complete 100 IPL fours

Mumbai Indians batter Tilak Varma is five fours away from completing 100 fours in the IPL. The left-handed batter has played 40 matches in which he has struck 95 fours and 61 sixes. Varma, who has registered scores of 31 and 39 in MI's two matches, has 1,126 runs in the IPL, averaging 39.54 at a strike rate of 144.06.

#4 KKR spinner Ajinkya Rahane is 74 runs away from significant T20 landmark

Kolkata skipper Ajinkya Rahane needs to score 74 runs to complete 7,000 runs in his T20 career. In 273 matches, the 36-year-old has notched up 6,926 runs at an average of 29.72 and a strike rate of 124.18, with two hundreds and 49 fifties to his name.

With one more half-century, he will also complete 50 fifties in T20 cricket. Rahane scored a quick-fire 56 against RCB, but was out for 18 against RR.

#5 Rinku Singh needs 4 sixes to complete 50 IPL sixes

KKR batter Rinku Singh enjoys tonking bowlers for maximums. In 41 IPL innings so far, he has smashed 46 sixes and 68 fours. With four more sixes, the left-handed batter will complete 50 sixes in the IPL. Simultaneously, he will also reach 150 sixes in T20 cricket. The 27-year-old has 146 maximums to his name from 132 innings in his overall T20 career.

Other milestones that can be achieved in MI vs KKR IPL 2025 match

Hardik Pandya is five fours away from 400 fours in T20 cricket

Venkatesh Iyer needs 98 runs to complete 3,000 T20 runs and one wicket to reach 50 T20 scalps

Andre Russell is 12 runs away from completing 2,500 runs in the IPL

