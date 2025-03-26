IPL 2025: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today’s RR vs KKR match

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number six of IPL 2025 at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on Wednesday, March 26. RR suffered a 44-run defeat against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their opening match. On the other hand, defending champions KKR went down to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets in the IPL 2025 opener.

RR bowled first against SRH at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and were clobbered for 286 runs - the second highest IPL total. Ishan Kishan slammed 106* off 47 in his debut match for SRH, while Travis Head clubbed 67 off 31. To their credit, Rajasthan fought hard in the chase. However, they fell short despite Sanju Samson's 66 off 37 and Dhruv Jurel's 70 off 35.

KKR began well with the bat in their match against RCB at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata as captain Ajinkya Rahane smacked 56 off 31, while Sunil Narine hammered 44 off 26. Their batting, however, crumbled after that as they were held to 174-8. Their bowlers could not make much of an impact as Virat Kohli and Phil Salt scored fifties to take RCB home to a comprehensive win.

Several significant milestones can be achieved by players on both sides in match number six of IPL 2025 between RR and KKR. Here's a lowdown.

#1 Sunil Narine needs one scalp to achieve huge landmark for KKR

Kolkata Knight Riders' all-rounder Narine needs one scalp to complete 200 wickets for the franchise in T20 cricket (including CLT20 matches). The West Indian cricketer has so far claimed 199 wickets in 187 matches at an average of 23.94 and an economy rate of 6.65. He registered figures of 1-27 against RCB.

Narine (181) already holds the record for most wickets for a single franchise in the IPL. Overall, he is joint-fourth on the list of bowlers with the most wickets in the IPL. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Ravichandran Ashwin also have 181 scalps each.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal is 21 runs away from 3,000 T20 runs

Rajasthan Royals opener Yashasvi Jaiswal needs 21 runs to reach the 3,000-run mark in T20s. The 23-year-old has so far notched up 2,979 runs in 105 matches at an average of 31.35 and a strike rate of 149.92. He has hit three hundreds and 17 half-centuries, which includes a best of 124. The southpaw is also two fours away from 200 fours in the IPL. Jaiswal has slammed 198 fours in 54 matches so far.

#3 Andre Russell 5 runs away from completing 2500 runs for KKR in T20s

Kolkata Knight Riders' star all-rounder Andre Russell needs five runs to complete 2,500 runs for the franchise in T20 cricket. In 127 matches spanning more than a decade, the 36-year-old has scored 2,495 runs, averaging 29.35 at a strike rate of 175.82, with a best of 88*.

In KKR's opening match against RCB in IPL 2025, Russell was dismissed for 4, bowled by a Suyash Sharma googly.

#4 Shimron Hetmyer needs 53 runs to reach impressive T20 milestone

Shimron Hetmyer has been a key batter for RR in the death overs in the IPL. The left-hander slammed 42 off 23 balls against SRH as Rajasthan went down fighting in their opening IPL 2025 match.

Hetmyer needs 53 runs to reach 5,000 T20 runs. In 257 matches, he has 4,947 runs at a strike rate of 136.65, with one ton and 24 fifties. In the IPL, he has 1,285 runs in 73 matches at a strike rate of 153.89.

#5 Rinku Singh 4 sixes away from 50 IPL sixes

KKR finisher Rinku Singh needs four sixes to complete 50 sixes in the IPL. The attacking left-handed batter has struck 46 sixes so far in 47 matches (41 innings) to go with 68 fours. Rinku was dismissed for 12 off 10 balls in Kolkata's IPL 2025 opener against RCB. In his overall IPL career, he has scored 905 runs at an average of 30.16 and a strike rate of 142.96.

