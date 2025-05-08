IPL 2025: 5 records broken during CSK’s close 2-wicket win over KKR in Match 57

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) spoiled Kolkata Knight Riders’ (KKR) party by handing the defending champions a defeat at Eden Gardens on Wednesday, May 7. The two teams squared off in the 57th match of the ongoing IPL 2025.

It was crucial for KKR to secure a win against CSK, who have already been eliminated from the race, to keep their play-off hopes alive. Ajinkya Rahane won the toss and opted to bat first as the home side set a target of 180 for the visitors to chase.

CSK started strong, thanks to Urvil Patel, but KKR bowlers disrupted their momentum by taking quick wickets. Nonetheless, Dewald Brevis revitalised the innings with a brilliant half-century, bringing them closer to the target.

His dismissal created some challenges in the middle, but a composed innings by Shivam Dube, followed by MS Dhoni’s late cameo, helped CSK secure their third win of the season. KKR are now left reeling in sixth place on the points table with 11 points, with two games remaining in their campaign.

IPL 2025: Five records broken during CSK’s 2-wicket win over KKR

Here are the five records:

#5 Varun Chakaravarthy becomes fastest spinner to complete 100 IPL wickets

KKR’s mystery spinner Varun Chakaravarthy was two wickets away from achieving 100 scalps in the IPL, and he accomplished that with his spell of 2-18. He emerged as the top bowler for the home team, recording an economy rate of 4.50 in four overs.

With that, he also became the fastest spinner, in terms of innings, to reach the milestone, picking up his 100th wicket in his 83rd match. Varun’s first IPL wicket had also come at the same venue in Kolkata in IPL 2019, when he made his debut for Punjab Kings against KKR.

#4 Urvil Patel records second-most runs scored by a batter in first 10 balls of IPL

CSK replaced Vansh Bedi with Urvil Patel earlier this week after Bedi had suffered an injury. Patel, making his IPL debut for the Men in Yellow, scored 31 off the first 10 balls he faced in the tournament, the second most by any batter in the first 10 IPL deliveries faced.

Urvil provided CSK with a brilliant start, batting at No. 3. The five-time champions had lost the in-form Ayush Mhatre early in the innings, prompting the team to send in Urvil.

The 26-year-old, who holds the record for scoring the fastest T20 century by an Indian, played an 11-ball innings of 31, included included four sixes and a four, before being dismissed by Harshit Rana.

Most runs scored in the first 10 balls faced in IPL

34 - Luke Wright

*31 - Urvil Patel*

29 - Shashank Singh

25 - Odean Smith

24 - Abhishek Sharma

#3 MS Dhoni becomes first wicketkeeper to complete 200 dismissals in IPL

CSK skipper MS Dhoni became the first wicketkeeper in IPL history to complete 200 dismissals. The veteran, who has participated in the tournament since its inaugural edition in 2008, boasts 153 catches and 47 stumpings.

Notably, no other wicketkeeper on the list has taken more catches or completed more stumpings than Dhoni. Besides the former India skipper, only three other keepers have achieved 100 dismissals in IPL.

Most dismissals by a wicketkeeper in IPL:

200*- MS Dhoni

174- Dinesh Karthik

113- Wriddhiman Saha

100- Rishabh Pant

#2 Ajinkya Rahane completes 5000 IPL runs

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane was 31 runs away from reaching a significant milestone in his IPL career. With a knock of a 33-ball 48, he surpassed 5000 runs in the tournament, becoming the ninth player to do so.

The list of players with 5000+ IPL runs now includes seven Indians and two foreign internationals.

List of players with most runs in IPL career

Virat Kohli - 8509 runs (255 innings)

Rohit Sharma - 6928 runs (263 innings)

Shikhar Dhawan - 6769 runs (221 innings)

David Warner - 6565 runs (184 innings)

Suresh Raina - 5528 runs (200 innings)

MS Dhoni - 5406 runs (240 innings)

AB de Villiers - 5162 runs (170 innings)

KL Rahul - 5064 runs (133 innings)

Ajinkya Rahane - 5004 runs (182 innings)

#1 Ravindra Jadeja becomes CSK’s leading wicket-taker in IPL

CSK veteran Ravindra Jadeja, who was one wicket away from adding another significant achievement to his illustrious career, bowled a spell of 1-34 to becme the leading wicket-taker for CSK in the tournament.

Jadeja had equalled DJ Bravo’s tally in Chennai’s previous IPL outing and surpassed him to take his total to 141. It was also the all-rounder’s 150th wicket for the Super Kings in all T20s, including the IPL and the CLT20.

Players with most wickets for CSK in IPL

141*- Ravindra Jadeja

140- DJ Bravo

95- Ravichandran Ashwin

76- Deepak Chahar

76- Albie Morkel

