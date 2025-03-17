IPL 2025: Full list of players who have been ruled out; unavailable players and replacements

The latest edition of the Indian Premier League - IPL 2025 - is all set to get underway on Saturday, March 22, with a high-octane clash between defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the iconic Eden Gardens in Kolkata. KKR clinched their third IPL title by beating Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) by eight wickets in the IPL 2024 final.

The opening match of IPL 2025 will be followed by the first double-header of the season on Sunday, March 23. Sunrisers Hyderabad will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in the day game at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, while Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the El Clásico clash in the evening at the MA Chidambaram Stadium.

A total of 70 matches will be played as part of the league stage, which ends on May 18. Sticking to the format that has been used in recent seasons, there will be two Qualifiers and an Eliminator, with the final to be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on May 25.

While all 10 franchises have begun preparations ahead of IPL 2025, a number of teams have been hit due to injury issues and unavailability of players. Below is the list of cricketers who have either been ruled out of the season or are unavailable.

Umran Malik (Kolkata Knight Riders)

Indian speedster Umran Malik has been ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury, details of which are not available. The right-arm pacer was purchased by KKR at the mega auction for ₹75 lakh.

Malik has been replaced by left-arm pacer Chetan Sakariya, who joins the Kolkata franchise at a price of ₹75 lakh. Sakariya has the experience of 19 IPL games in which he has picked up 20 scalps.

Harry Brook (Delhi Capitals)

England batter Harry Brook has pulled out of the IPL for the second season in a row, citing the need to prioritize his commitments for the national team. Brook was purchased by Delhi Capitals (DC) for ₹6.25 crore at the IPL 2025 auction. He had pulled out of the 2024 edition after the death of his grandmother. As per BCCI's rules, the England batter has reportedly been banned from the IPL for two years.

Lizaad Williams (Mumbai Indians)

Mumbai Indians will be without the services of South African fast bowler Lizaad Williams for IPL 2025 as he has also been ruled out due to injury. The pacer was purchased by MI at the mega auction for his base price of ₹75 lakh. He has been replaced by fellow South African Corbin Bosch. Incidentally, Bosch has been served a legal notice by the PCB for withdrawing from the upcoming PSL.

Brydon Carse (Sunrisers Hyderabad)

England all-rounder Brydon Carse will also miss IPL 2025 after sustaining a toe injury during the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy. He was bought by Sunrisers Hyderabad for ₹1 crore at the IPL 2025 mega auction. Carse has been replaced by South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder, who joins SRH at a price of ₹75 lakh. Mulder (27) has the experience of 25 ODIs and 11 T20Is apart from 18 Tests.

Allah Ghazanfar (Mumbai Indians)

Young Afghanistan off spinner Allah Ghazanfar was ruled out of IPL 2025 due to an injury last month. The 18-year-old was purchased by Mumbai Indians at the mega auction for ₹4.80 crore.

He was replaced by fellow Afghanistan off spinner Mujeeb-ur-Rahman, who joined the MI franchise for ₹2 crore. Mujeeb has the experience of 19 IPL matches in which he has claimed 19 wickets.

Jasprit Bumrah to Mayak Yadav: Indian players under injury cloud ahead of IPL 2025

Seasoned Indian pacer Jasprit Bumrah has been out of action since the last Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney due to a stress-related back injury. There is no certainty over whether he would be available for MI's opening IPL 2025 match against CSK in Chennai on March 23.

Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson underwent surgery for a right index finger fracture, which he picked up during the T20I series against England. Also, as per Cricbuzz, three Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) pacers are on the injury list. Mayank Yadav has been suffering from back stress, while Avesh Khan is under rehab for knee cartilages. Not much is known about left-armer Mohsin Khan's injury.

