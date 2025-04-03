IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s KKR vs SRH match ft. Varun Chakaravarthy

Finalists of the last season, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) are set to face off in IPL 2025. The Eden Gardens in Kolkata will host the fixture between the two teams on Thursday, April 3.

Defending champions KKR have not had a great start to their campaign. First up, they lost to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) by seven wickets at home. They managed to beat Rajasthan Royals (RR) by eight wickets in their second game but faced a defeat to Mumbai Indians (MI) by a similar margin.

As for Sunrisers Hyderabad, they are not in a great position coming into this game either. SRH began with a 44-run win against RR at home. However, the next two games saw them suffer defeats against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) and Delhi Capitals (DC).

At the Eden Gardens, bowlers will have a key role to play, as seen in KKR's first game against RCB. Given that both teams will be keen for a win, let us take a look at three bowlers who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 encounter in the city of joy.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s KKR vs SRH match

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

Veteran spinner Sunil Narine has played a massive role in KKR's success over the years, having helped them win three IPL titles. He is known for his economical bowling and ability to pick up wickets at any stage of the game.

In two matches this season so far, Narine has not quite clicked with the ball. While he had a decent outing against RCB, returning with figures of 1/27 from four overs, he was off color against MI, giving away 32 runs for no wicket from three overs.

As the hosts look to pull off another win at home, Narine's form with the ball will be crucial for them against a batting line-up like SRH.

Young leg-spinner Zeeshan Ansari had an impressive outing for SRH against DC despite their defeat. He returned with figures of 3/42 from four overs, picking up the wickets of Jake Fraser-McGurk, Faf du Plessis, and KL Rahul.

The 25-year-old is only a newcomer in the IPL and could turn out to be a trump card for Hyderabad once again. Should the pitch at the Eden Gardens assist spinners, he will have an important role to play.

Zeeshan will want to build on his performance against Delhi and this will be a good opportunity for him to showcase his skills once again.

#1 Varun Chakaravarthy

RCB And KKR Teams Practice At Eden Gardens - Source: Getty

Varun Chakaravarthy has blown hot and cold for KKR in this IPL so far. He has managed to pick up only three wickets from as many games at an average of 24 and an economy rate of 6.54.

Against RCB, he returned with figures of 1/43 from four overs. However, he impressed against Rajasthan, picking up two wickets and giving away just 17 runs from his four overs.

He bowled well against MI as well. Although he did not pick up a wicket, he was economical with figures of 0/12 from three overs. For KKR to return to winning ways, Varun will have to be among the wickets and produce another top effort.

