IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs RR match ft. Wanindu Hasaranga

Punjab Kings (PBKS) host Rajasthan Royals (RR) as the two teams face off in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season. The game is set to be played on Saturday, April 5, in Mullanpur.
PBKS have some explosive batters in the likes of skipper Shreyas Iyer, Prabhsimran Singh, Nehal Wadher, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell. On the other hand, RR also have quality batters like Yashasvi Jaiswal, Sanju Samson, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, and Riyan Parag.
Against such batters in a shorter format, bowlers will have to be on their toes and at their best throughout. Both PBKS and RR have some top bowlers in their ranks as well. Their skills will be put to the test as the two teams gear up to face each other.
The likes of Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal are some big names for Punjab while Rajasthan possess strength with the likes of Wanindu Hasaranga, Jofra Archer and Sandeep Sharma.
Having said that, here are the three bowlers who are likely to pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 battle between PBKS and RR.
3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s PBKS vs RR match
#3 Yuzvendra Chahal
Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal is the most successful bowler in the history of the IPL. He has picked up 206 wickets from 162 games, the most by any bowler in the league so far.
However, Chahal not had a great start to the season with the ball. Out of two games, he has picked up just one wicket and given away 70 runs at an economy rate of 10.00.
For a bowler like Chahal though, it could only be a matter of time or one good game to get back into rhythm and among the wickets. The game against RR, his former franchise, could be the one where the PBKS spinner finds his form back.
#2 Wanindu Hasaranga
Wanindu Hasaranga is the leading wicket-taker for RR in IPL 2025 till date. From two games, he has picked up five wickets at an average of 13.80 and an economy rate of 9.85.
He played a big hand in RR beating Chennai to register their first win of the season. Hasaranga returned with impressive figures of 4/35 from four overs in that game. He bagged the wickets of batters at the top and middle, including Rahul Tripathi, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Shivam Dube, and Vijay Shankar.
Against an explosive PBKS batting line-up, Hasaranga will be crucial in the middle overs, where he is known for picking up wickets during key moments in the game.
#1 Arshdeep Singh
PBKS pacer Arshdeep Singh has made a strong start with the ball this season. He is their leading wicket-taker with five scalps from two games at an average of 15.80.
The left-arm pacer began with a two-wicket haul against the Gujarat Titans. In their next match against Lucknow, Arshdeep picked up three wickets. He bagged the wicket of Mitchell Marsh upfront and returned later to pick up the wickets of Ayush Badoni and Abdul Samad at the backend of the innings.
His ability to take wickets in the powerplay and during the death overs as well make him a vital asset for Punjab as far as their bowling in concerned.
