IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RR vs RCB match ft. Bhuvneshwar Kumar

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) will clash in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Sunday, April 13. The Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur will host this game.

Talking about RR and RCB, both teams are filled with some solid batters and power hitters. On their given day, they can decimate any bowling attack. The two teams will rely on their batters to deliver in this game.

Rajasthan have the likes of skipper Sanju Samson, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Riyan Parag, and Shimron Hetmyer, among others. On the other hand, RCB have an explosive batting line-up with the likes of Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, captain Rajat Patidar, and Tim David, among others.

With the spotlight on batters, it will be a test for the bowling attacks of the two teams. There are some big names as far as bowling is concerned on both sides. On that note, here are the three players who could pick up the most wickets in today's IPL 2025 encounter between RR and RCB.

3 players who could pick up the most wickets in today’s RR vs RCB match

RR pacer Sandeep Sharma is among the leading wicket-takers in the IPL with 142 scalps from 132 games. He brings in immense experience and skills. Sandeep can bowl upfront with his ability to move the ball and also at the backend with the ability to bowl yorkers.

So far this season, he has managed to pick up only five wickets from as many games at an average of 33.20 and an economy rate of 9.22. Sandeep has not had a major impact but can prove to be effective.

Against a strong RCB batting line-up, he will need to deliver both in the powerplay and at the end to hold them down from getting a big total.

#2 Bhuvneshwar Kumar

Veteran pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar has added much-needed strength and experience to RCB's pace attack. He has 186 wickets from 180 matches in his IPL career.

This season, Bhuvneshwar has picked five wickets from four games at an average of 23.40 and an economy rate of 7.80. He has been impressive and effective both in the powerplay and at the death.

Against the Delhi Capitals in the last game, he bowled a brilliant spell despite the team's loss. Bhuvneshwar returned with figures of 2/26 from four overs, with the wickets of Jake Fraser McGurk and Abhishek Porel. They will expect him to come good with the ball against RR as they look to return to winning ways.

#1 Josh Hazlewood

Josh Hazlewood has performed well for RCB this season with the ball. Although he went for some runs in their previous game in Bengaluru and returned with figures of 0/40 from three overs, he has been exceptional otherwise.

Hazlewood has bagged eight wickets from five games at an average of 20.37 and an economy rate of 8.65. While he may have struggled slightly at home, he has done well while playing away this season.

Along with Bhuvneshwar Kumar at the top, he has formed a lethal pace duo in the powerplay overs. His ability to bowl on accurate lines and lengths consistently will be key. After the previous game, Hazlewood will be itching to come back strong against RR.

