IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs RR match ft. Shreyas Iyer

Punjab Kings (PBKS) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) square off in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 season on Saturday, April 5. The fixture will be played in Mullanpur, Chandigarh.

PBKS are unbeaten coming into this game. They first beat the Gujarat Titans by 11 runs followed by an eight-wicket win over the Lucknow Super Giants. This is set to be their first home game of the season.

Rajasthan Royals lost their first two games of the season. They suffered a 44-run loss against Sunrisers Hyderabad and lost by eight wickets against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, they bounced back to register their first victory of the season against Chennai Super Kings.

With the home team looking to continue its unbeaten run and the visitors looking to build on momentum, we are in for an exciting battle. As both sides have quality batters in their ranks, let us take a look at three such players who could score the most runs in today's IPL 2025 match between PBKS and RR.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s PBKS vs RR match

#3 Sanju Samson

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Sanju Samson is set to captain RR once again after playing the first three games as an impact player. He began the season well with a 37-ball 66 against Hyderabad but has not been able to do much with the bat after that.

Samson has scored 99 runs from three matches at an average of 33.00 and a strike-rate of 154.68. In their last game against Chennai, the right-hander made just 20 runs off 16 balls.

However, Samson has been one of RR's consistent performers for the past few seasons of the IPL. With two games where he has not scored runs, he could be due for a big knock against PBKS in this match.

#2 Prabhsimran Singh

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS wicketkeeper-batter Prabhsimran Singh failed in their first game against Hyderabad where he scored just five runs off eight balls. However, he played a sensational knock against Lucknow, scoring 69 runs off 34 balls at a strike-rate of 202.94.

The right-hander won the 'Player of the Match' award as well. He has scored a total of 74 runs from two games at an average of 37 and a strike-rate of 176.19. Batting at the top, Prabhsimran has shown positive intent and has the capability to play attacking cricket.

With the likes of captain Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Marcus Stoinis, and Glenn Maxwell in their batting, Prabhsimran can look to play his natural game at the top and score big.

#1 Shreyas Iyer

2025 IPL - Lucknow Super Giants v Punjab Kings - Source: Getty

PBKS captain Shreyas Iyer has truly led from the front so far this season. In two games, he has scored 149 runs at a strike-rate of 206.94 with two half-centuries. Iyer began with a match-winning unbeaten 97 off 42 balls at a strike-rate of 230.95 with five fours and nine sixes against Hyderabad.

In their second game against Lucknow, he slammed an unbeaten 52 off 30 balls including three fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 173.33. He is yet to be dismissed in the tournament and is batting like a dream.

Shreyas Iyer has carried his form from the 2025 Champions Trophy into the IPL and is continuing to prove his worth with the bat. PBKS will want their skipper to keep up the consistency he has shown so far.

