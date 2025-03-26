IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RR vs KKR match ft. Yashasvi Jaiswal

The Rajasthan Royals (RR) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) clash in the sixth match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on Wednesday, March 26, in Guwahati. Both teams lost their opening games and will be desperate to bounce back to winning ways.

Ad

KKR hosted the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in the opening game of the season. Batting first, they put up 174/8 but failed to defend it as RCB chased the target down in just 16.2 overs with seven wickets to spare.

On the other hand, RR played SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in their first game. Batting first, SRH put up a gigantic total of 286/6 on the board. Rajasthan put up a fight, but it was just not enough as they were restricted to 242/6, losing by 44 runs in the end.

Ad

Trending

However, there were some fine batting performances from players on both sides in their respective games. Ahead of their IPL 2025 clash in Guwahati, here are three batters who could end up scoring the most runs in this fixture.

3 players who could score the most runs in today’s RR vs KKR match

#3 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal failed to fire in the first game for RR. Opening the batting, he managed to score just one run off five deliveries. They would have liked him to get going in a big chase.

Ad

However, it is only a matter of time till Jaiswal starts scoring. He has been consistent for Rajasthan and is among their top-scorers in the last two seasons. Last year, he scored 435 runs from 15 innings at a strike rate of 155.91, including a hundred as well.

After a failure in the opening game, the left-hander will be pumped to comeback strong in this match against KKR as they aim to register their first win.

Ad

#2 Ajinkya Rahane

2025 IPL - Kolkata Knight Riders v Royal Challengers Bengaluru - Source: Getty

KKR skipper Ajinkya Rahane made a fabulous start to the tournament with the bat. He led from the front in the game against RCB. Rahane took the attack to the bowlers in the powerplay and got them off to a flying start, smashing 56 runs off just 31 deliveries, including six boundaries and four maximums at a strike rate of 180.65.

Ad

He had displayed brilliant form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy and carried the same into the IPL as well.

Rahane scoring at the top comes as a huge plus for KKR despite their defeat. They will expect their skipper to continue from where he left against RCB and once again play a solid knock in this game against RR.

#1 Sanju Samson

2025 IPL - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Sanju Samson has made a name for himself with solid performances for India in T20Is in recent times. He has been a key member of the RR side and has been a consistent run-getter for them over the years. Last season, he scored 531 runs from 15 innings.

Ad

Although he was not leading the side against SRH, Samson showed his importance with the bat, taking the attack to the opposition in a big chase. He smashed 66 runs off just 37 balls with seven fours and four sixes at a strike-rate of 178.38.

Samson being in form and scoring will be crucial for the side, particularly in the absence of Jos Buttler at the top this season, who was released by them after the 2024 season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback