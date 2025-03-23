IPL 2025: Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s SRH vs RR match ft. Abhishek Sharma

Runners-up of IPL 2024, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) will begin their campaign in the 2025 season against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Sunday, March 23. They will play at home at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

SRH had a phenomenal season in 2024, making it to the final. However, they lost against Kolkata Knight Riders and failed to win the title. They will be keen to go the extra mile this time around.

As for Rajasthan Royals, they made the playoffs last year but lost the second qualifier against Hyderabad itself. They will be eager to avenge their defeat in this fixture and begin their campaign on a positive note.

It is expected to be a high-scoring affair as a lot of runs were scored at this venue in IPL 2024. Moreover, both teams have attacking batters and power hitters in their line-ups, who can decimate any bowling attack on their given day.

As the two teams prepare to clash, let us take a look at three batters who could score the most runs in today's SRH vs RR IPL 2025 encounter.

Predicting 3 players who could score the most runs in today’s SRH vs RR match

2024 IPL Qualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Hard-hitting opener Travis Head will once again feature for SRH this year. He has established himself as an explosive batter at the top of the order and can single-handedly win games with his batting.

Last season, Head played a massive role in Hyderabad's run to the final. The left-hander scored 567 runs from 15 games at an average of 40.50 and a strike-rate of 191.55 with a hundred and four fifties.

Playing in familiar conditions definitely means that Travis Head could be among the top run-getters in this clash. He is expected to get the team off to a fiery start with his batting and the Rajasthan bowlers will have to be wary of Head.

#2 Yashasvi Jaiswal

Rajasthan Royals v Mumbai Indians - Source: Getty

Yashasvi Jaiswal is another talented left-handed opener and will play for Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025. He had a decent outing last year, scoring 435 runs from 15 innings at a strike-rate of 155.91 with a hundred and a fifty to his name.

Jaiswal has proven his worth opening the batting for Rajasthan and has provided them with solid starts. His ability to make use of the powerplay and also bat longer and score big makes him a dangerous batter.

After having missed out on India's final 2025 Champions Trophy squad, Jaiswal will be hungry to score in the IPL and showcase his abilities. Overall, he has played 53 matches in the league and has scored 1607 runs at a strike-rate of 150.60 with two hundreds and nine half-centuries to his name.

2024 IPL Qualifier 2 - Sunrisers Hyderabad v Rajasthan Royals - Source: Getty

Travis Head's opening partner at SRH, Abhishek Sharma has been another solid performer for them. He scored 484 runs last season from 16 games at an impressive strike-rate of 204.21.

The left-hander has been in top form, being the highest run-getter in India's recent five-match home T20I series against England. He scored 279 runs from five matches at an average of 55.80 and a strike-rate of 219.68 with a century and a half-century.

Along with Travis Head, they form a lethal opening duo at the top. The two plundered runs last season and took the opposition bowlers to the cleaners. Given his recent form and playing in home conditions, Abhishek is also expected to score big in this clash.

