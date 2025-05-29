IPL 2025, Qualifier 1: 5 milestones that can be achieved in today's PBKS vs RCB match

Punjab Kings (PBKS) will take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in Qualifier 1 of IPL 2025 at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur on Thursday, May 29. The winner of this clash will directly qualify for the final on June 3. PBKS and RCB met twice in the league stage, with both teams winning one game each.

Punjab have had an exceptional IPL 2025 campaign so far, winning nine of their 14 matches and finishing table toppers. Their openers Prabhsimran Singh and Priyansh Arya have been crucial to the team's success, getting the side off to flying starts. Skipper Shreyas Iyer has also led from the front. In the bowling, Arshdeep Singh has led the attack in impressive fashion, with others chipping in.

Like Punjab, Bengaluru also won nine of their 14 league games. They created history becoming the first team in the IPL to remain unbeaten away from home in the league stage of an edition. Virat Kohli (602 runs) has been exceptional for RCB, while Jitesh Sharma stood up with a blinder in the last game. They could be an even more dangerous side if Josh Hazlewood is available for Qualifier 1.

Ahead of the PBKS vs RCB IPL 2025 Qualifier 1 clash, we take a look at some significant milestones that could be achieved in the contest.

#1 PBKS skipper Shreyas Iyer needs 12 runs to complete 6,500 runs in his T20 career

PBKS skipper Shreyas has scored 514 runs in 14 innings in IPL 2025 at an average of 51.40 and a strike rate of 171.90, with five half-centuries. The right-handed batter has led from the front with the willow in hand.

Shreyas needs 12 runs to complete 6,500 runs in his T20 career. In 237 matches (231 innings), he has notched up 6,488 runs at an average of 33.96 and a strike rate of 136.04, with three hundreds and 42 half-centuries. He also needs one catch to complete 100 catches in his T20 career.

#2 RCB star Virat Kohli needs 12 runs to complete 13,500 T20 runs

As mentioned earlier, RCB batting star Kohli has been having an absolutely sensational IPL 2025 campaign. He has 600-plus runs in this year's edition, with eight half-centuries to his name. Kohli has registered four 50-plus scores and a 43 in his last five innings in the tournament.

The 36-year-old needs 12 runs to complete 13,500 runs in his stellar T20 career. In 412 matches (395 innings), Kohli has amassed 13,488 runs at an average of 42.01 and a strike rate of 134.75, with nine hundreds and 105 half-centuries. Of his T20 runs, 8,606 have come in the IPL from 265 matches (257 innings).

#3 Marcus Stoinis needs 8 runs to complete 2,000 runs in IPL cricket

PBKS all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has made some handy contributions with the willow in IPL 2025. In the match against Delhi Capitals (DC) in Jaipur, he clobbered 44* off 16, with the aid of three fours and four sixes.

Stoinis needs eight runs to complete 2,000 runs in his IPL career. In 106 matches (96 innings), he has scored 1,992 runs at an average of 28.45 and a strike rate of 144.45, with one hundred and nine half-centuries to his name.

#4 Phil Salt is 16 runs away from the 1,000-mark in IPL

RCB opener Phil Salt has had a mixed IPL 2025 campaign. He began in impressive fashion, then lost some rhythm and also fell sick. In 11 innings, Salt has scored 331 runs, averaging 30.09 at a strike rate of 171.50, with three fifties.

The England batter needs 16 runs to complete 1,000 runs in his IPL career. In 32 matches, he has scored 984 runs at an average of 32.80 and a strike rate of 174.15, with the aid of nine half-centuries.

#5 Mayank Agarwal needs 31 runs to complete 5,000 runs in his T20 career

Mayank Agarwal, who came in as a replacement batter for Devdutt Padikkal, scored a crucial 41* off 23 balls for RCB in their thrilling win over Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), hitting five fours.

The experienced batter needs 31 runs to complete 5,000 runs in his T20 career. In 213 matches (207 innings), Agarwal has notched up 4,969 runs at an average of 25.74 and a strike rate of 134.29, with two hundreds and 28 half-centuries.

About the author Renin Wilben Albert Renin Wilben Albert is a journalist who covers cricket at Sportskeeda. His passion for the sport stems from a childhood dream of becoming a cricketer. Although that path didn't unfold, Renin embraced an alternative career in cricket, channeling his love into journalism. Backed with a bachelor's degree in Mass Media (BMM) and 18 years of journalism experience, Renin brings a strong journalism guidelines to his work. He is also the Author of the book '10 Life Lessons from 10 Great Cricketers'. Know More