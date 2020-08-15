IPL: 5 Indian batsmen with the most runs in the last 3 editions

The Indian Premier League (IPL) is the most prestigious T20 league in the world. Several Indian batsmen have come into national reckoning through their performances in the IPL.

For the record, Virat Kohli is the highest run-scorer in the history of the IPL. The RCB captain has amassed 5412 runs in the twelve seasons of the cash-rich league.

On that note, let us have a look at the 5 Indian cricketers who have scored the most runs in the last three editions of the IPL, players who would play a huge role for their respective franchises in the upcoming edition of the league.

5 Indian batsmen with the most runs in the last 3 IPLs

#5 KL Rahul - 1252 runs

KL Rahul has scored 1252 runs in the last two editions of the IPL

KL Rahul occupies the fifth spot in the list of Indian batsmen to have scored the most runs in the last three editions of the IPL. Having missed the 2017 edition of the league, the current KXIP captain scored a total of 1252 runs in the 2018 and 2019 seasons.

KL Rahul scored 593 runs in IPL 2019 to finish as the second-highest run-scorer behind David Warner. These runs came at an impressive average of 53.9 and an equally good strike rate of 135.38. Rahul struck a century and 6 half-centuries in the 14 innings he played in last year's IPL, with the highest score of an unbeaten 100 against Mumbai Indians.

In the 2018 edition of the league, KL Rahul had smashed 659 runs to emerge as the third-highest run-getter behind Kane Williamson and Rishabh Pant. These runs were scored at an excellent average of 54.91 along with a fantastic strike rate of 158.41. Although Rahul did not strike a ton in IPL 2018, he hit 6 half-centuries with the highest score of an unbeaten 95 against Rajasthan Royals.

If one was to consider only the 2018 and 2019 editions of the IPL, KL Rahul would emerge as the highest run-scorer in the league. In his IPL career overall, the Karnataka opener has scored 1977 runs in 67 matches at an average of 42.06 along with a strike rate of 138.15.

#4 Suresh Raina - 1270 runs

Suresh Raina has gathered 1270 runs in the last 3 IPLs

Suresh Raina is the fourth-highest run-scoring Indian batsman in the last three seasons of the IPL. The CSK No. 3 batsman has amassed 1270 runs in this period.

In IPL 2019, Suresh Raina was not at his usual best and could manage only 383 runs at a below-par average of 23.93 and an equally modest strike rate of 121.97. These runs included just the 3 fifties, with a highest score of 59 runs against Delhi Capitals.

The left-hander scored 445 runs in IPL 2018 at a decent average of 37.08 along with a strike rate of 132.44. Raina struck 4 half-centuries in this edition of the league, with the top score of an unbeaten 75 against Mumbai Indians.

Suresh Raina scored 442 runs in IPL 2017 while playing for Gujarat Lions. These runs came at an impressive average of 40.18 along with an equally good strike rate of 143.97. The Gujarat Lions' captain struck 3 half-centuries that year with an 84-run knock against Kolkata Knight Riders as his top score.

The Uttar Pradesh left-hander is the second-highest run-scorer overall in the IPL with 5368 runs to his name, at an average of 33.34 and a strike rate of 137.11.