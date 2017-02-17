IPL Auction 2017: 5 players Kolkata Knight Riders will look to buy

Kolkata Knight Riders are chasing their third IPL title and have quite a few gaps to fill.

17 Feb 2017

The mere mention of Kolkata Knight Riders always brings to mind a side that is consistent and doesn’t make too many changes, not too dissimilar to the policy that Chennai Super Kings employ. Much like them, KKR also have two IPL titles and are chasing their third in the tenth edition of the IPL.

However, unlike earlier seasons, they will have quite a lot of work to do in the IPL Auction 2017, which will take place in Bengaluru on February 20. Having released six foreigners, including four pacers and also having Andre Russell’s one-year ban to contend with, they will have plenty of work to do.

With only two front-line pacers, the fast bowling department and the all-rounders are the two main areas they will be looking to target. With a purse of INR 19.75 crore, they have plenty of cash to go for the players they really need.

#1 Niroshan Dickwella

Robin Uthappa has undoubtedly been one of the success stories for Kolkata Knight Riders ever since he moved to the side. But the 31-year-old Indian keeper is not in great form and was even dropped from the Karnataka Ranji Trophy side midway through this season and has also been battling with injuries.

While a fully-fit Uthappa will be first-choice, KKR don’t have a good backup keeper. And with a base price of just INR 30 lakh, that is where Niroshan Dickwella comes into the picture. The 23-year-old has been a revelation for Sri Lanka over the last six months.

The wicketkeeper, who also opens the batting is as explosive as they come and a career T20 strike rate of over 140 is proof of that. With no backup for Uthappa and a top-order that consists largely of strike rotators rather than big-hitters, the 23-year-old will be the perfect fit for KKR.

Not only does he provide them with an alternative for Uthappa should his form or fitness falter but the 23-year-old has shown that he can get his side off to a flyer as well, which shouldn’t be taken for granted.