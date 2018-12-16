IPL Auction 2019: Money remaining and empty slots available with each team

Vipul Gupta FOLLOW ANALYST Top 5 / Top 10 56 // 16 Dec 2018, 07:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter Flipboard Reddit Google+ Email

Chennai Super Kings

IPL auction for the 12th season of the cash-rich league is just two days away and the excitement has already started building up among the cricket fans. The auction is scheduled to take place at Jaipur, India on December 18, 2018.

346 players from all over the world will go under the hammer and fight for a handful of vacant positions left in each team. The auction list includes 118 capped players and 228 uncapped players from India and abroad. The auction will be a one-day affair this time, unlike the mega auctions that were held for the previous season.

The successful teams from the last season have retained most of their players and would be looking forward to further strengthening their teams. While the teams that failed have released a majority of their players and are looking forward to building a new unit.

David Warner and Steve Smith who were banned for playing in the previous season following the ball-tampering scandal are back in the tournament and will play for their previous teams.

Here is a list of the money remaining and empty slots available with each of the eight teams.

Chennai Super Kings (Rs. 8.4 crore)

Salary Cap Remaining: Rs. 8.4 crore

Indian Slots Available: 2

Overseas Slots Available: 0

Chennai Super Kings returned to the tournament after serving a two-year ban and went on to lift their third IPL title. In the auction held earlier this year, the team focused on buying most of their core players from the previous years and were trolled for being a team of old players following the auction.

However, the team performed superbly under the captaincy of MS Dhoni and silenced the critics. Going into the auction the team has retained almost all of their players from the winning team and have just two Indians positions left to fill. With Rs. 8.4 crore left in their purse the team has enough to invest in two strong domestic talents.

1 / 8 NEXT

Advertisement