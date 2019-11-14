IPL Auction 2020: 3 players who can replace Trent Boult at the Delhi Capitals

Trent Boult

In one of the most recent trades ahead of the IPL auction next month, New Zealand speedster Trent Boult was traded to the Mumbai Indians ahead of the 13th edition of the IPL. Boult, who was one of the better performers for Delhi Capitals in the last two seasons will now join the likes of Jasprit Bumrah, Lasith Malinga and Hardik Pandya to share the fast bowling duties for the three-time champions.

The Capitals, having finished third last season have been quite busy ahead of the auction, making the best use of the trading window. However, this trade comes across as a major surprise, especially after Boult was retained after his stellar show in 2018 ahead of IPL 2019.

Although the Kiwi pacer could make just five appearances alll through last season, he was Delhi’s highest wicket-taker in 2018, finishing with 18 wickets in an otherwise disappointing season for the capital city-based franchise.

With this trade, the Capitals now have their task cut out to find a potent option who can partner Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma and others in the bowling department for IPL 2020.

Here we take a look at 3 bowlers who replace Trent Boult at the Delhi Capitals.

#3 Chris Jordan

Chris Jordan

After going unsold in the last auction, English all-rounder Chris Jordan might find a bidder in the upcoming IPL auction. One of the most popular T20 players in England, Jordan is someone who’s highly rated for his skills in the shortest format of the game.

He’s a lethal option with the ball, with an ability to deliver a nasty short ball and sizzling yorkers. He can even slog with the bat in the death overs to muster runs at a quick pace. To top it all, he’s a gun fielder in the outfield and has a safe pair of hands as a close-in. He is quick in covering the ground and often prevents the batsman from running easy singles.

Jordan has been a regular member of England in their T20 setup. He comes with an experience of playing in various T20 leagues around the globe. He would be a decent option for Delhi to replace Boult as their third seamer in the starting XI as he provides the luxury of bowling in the death and can even deliver a quick opening burst with the new ball.

