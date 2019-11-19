IPL Auction 2020: 3 teams who will be looking to sign fast bowlers

RCB currently have no overseas fast bowler in their squad

Being a fast bowler is one of the most challenging tasks in T20 cricket. Fast bowlers are expected to pick wickets with the new ball, at the time when batsmen want to take full advantage of the powerplays and at the death, when batsmen are looking to smash every ball out of the park. This is the reason why it has become extremely vital for the teams to have quality pacers in their squads.

The Indian Premier League teams have understood this and have focused on having skillful fast bowlers who can bowl effectively with the new ball as well as in the death. While it is important to have bowlers who can bowl with control, it is equally important to have attacking bowlers who are wicket-takers. Every team thrives for a balanced pace-attack. Also, the fast bowlers are more susceptible to injuries and thus teams should make sure that they have enough backup options.

A lot of teams failed last season due to under-performing pace-attack and thus released a lot of fast bowlers this time around. Here are three teams that will need to sign fast bowlers at the auction to make up for the release of fast bowlers.

#3 Royal Challengers Bangalore

Dale Steyn wasn't retained by RCB.

Squad: AB de Villiers, Devdutt Padikkal, Gurkeerat Singh, Moeen Ali, Mohammed Siraj, Navdeep Saini, Parthiv Patel, Pawan Negi, Shivam Dube, Umesh Yadav, Virat Kohli, Washington Sundar, Yuzvendra Chahal.

After last season's debacle, Royal Challengers Bangalore released as many as 12 players out which four were fast bowlers. While they reinstated their faith in Indian pacers Umesh Yadav, Navdeep Saini and Mohammed Siraj, they axed overseas pacers Tim Southee, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Dale Steyn. Even though they have retained the Indian lot, RCB will be worried about their pace department as except for Navdeep Saini none of the pacers were able to make an impression last season. This means buying fast bowlers will be one of their top priorities at the auction.

