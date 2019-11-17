IPL Auction 2020: Five released players who franchises would like to get back at a lower price

Teams will look to get back some of their released players in the auction. (Picture courtesy: iplt20.com)

On November 15, all the eight Indian Premier League franchises revealed their list of retained and released players for the 2020 edition. While Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad released only 5 players each, Royal Challengers Bangalore decided to let go as many as 12 players.

While most of the players had been released due to questions over availability or poor form, some releases were quite surprising. The reason behind releasing these players could have been their high-price tag, or the players failing to justify it. The franchises often release such players and try to get them back in the auctions at a lower price, often by using the Right to Match card.

Let us take a look at five players who will be targeted by the same franchises that released them.

#1 Chris Lynn

Chris Lynn's release is arguably the most surprising one of the season. However, it is clear that this move has come due to his high price, not performance. In IPL 2018 auction, five teams bid for this explosive opener and Kolkata Knight Riders eventually managed to get him for a whopping ₹9.6 crore.

Since then, Lynn has played a pivotal role in the team. His belligerent style of play has helped KKR maximize the use of the powerplay without any bargain in the runs that he has scored. The big hitting right-hander has scored a total of 896 runs in the last two seasons with the team.

Lynn had issues with his fitness last time around but featured in all games of Winnipeg Hawks in the Global T20 Canada in July and August this year. Therefore, he might be a player to watch out for in the upcoming auction. KKR would hope that the gamble of releasing him doesn't backfire by him being sold to them for a higher price tag.

