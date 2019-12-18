IPL Auction 2020 | When and where to watch, live updates and commentary

IPL 2020 Auction will take place in Kolkata tomorrow

The much-awaited IPL 2020 auction is upon us. Eight teams will try to fill in the 73 available slots to complete their squad for the next edition of the Indian Premier League. A total of 332 players, from the original 997 registered players, will be auctioned for the available slots. The auctions are being held for the first time in the city of Kolkata.

186 Indian, 143 overseas and three players from the associate playing nations form the player list set to be auctioned.

Royal Challengers Bangalore have six overseas players slots available, most for any team. Closely following them are Delhi Capitals with five. RCB also have 12 slots available, most for any team this auction. Kings XI Punjab have 42.7 crores remaining purse and are followed by KKR with 35.65 crores. Rajasthan Royals and RCB have 28.9 and 27.9 crore purse remaining.

IPL Auction details

When and where to watch

The IPL 2020 auction can be streamed live on Hotstar and will be telecasted live on the Star Sports network from 2:30 pm on Thursday, November 19.

Live Updates and commentary

