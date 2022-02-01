IPL auction 2022: 3 marquee players who will be expensive picks

With the 2022 IPL mega-auction less than 2 weeks away, cricket fans are buzzing with excitement over their teams' prospective lineups. With the big day coming closer, fans are getting more updates about the auction. The latest update is the shortlist of players being auctioned off released.

The initial list of 1,214 players has been trimmed down to 590 for the two-day event at Bengaluru at the behest of the 10 franchises. The auction will be kicked off with the marquee set, which has some interesting inclusions and omissions.

Marquee players are a significant draw from both a talent and a commercial perspective and most teams will be looking to secure their signatures.

Shreyas Iyer, David Warner, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Shami, Faf du Plessis, Shikhar Dhawan, Quinton de Kock, Pat Cummins and Trent Boult have been included as the ten biggest value names. With this expected to be the last mega-auction in a while, here are three marquee players for whom the teams are expected to break the bank.

3. Shreyas Iyer

The former Delhi captain can attract massive bids

Signed by Delhi Capitals in 2015, Shreyas Iyer has been one of the most prolific middle-order batters in the last seven years of the IPL. The Mumbai-batter has 2375 runs in 87 matches. While his strike rate is not the highest, Iyer plays the anchor role to perfection, allowing the batters around him to score freely.

What makes Iyer truly invaluable, however, is his captaincy. Taking over from Gautam Gambhir midway through Delhi's season in 2018, Iyer has been an astute leader for them.

He guided Delhi to the playoffs in 2019 and the finals in 2020. With at least three teams on the lookout for a captain, Iyer could end up as one of the most expensive picks at the auction.

2. David Warner

The prolific opener can expect to attract big bids at the IPL auction

While his tenure with the Sunrisers Hyderabad did not end on the best of terms, there is no denying David Warner's talent and quality. Having been a part of the tournament since 2009, the opener took his game up a notch upon joining SRH. From 2014 to 2020, Warner scored over 500 runs in each season he played for them.

While the 3-time Orange Cap winner endured a poor run of form in 2021, Warner seems like he is back to his best. He was the Player of the Tournament in the recently-concluded T20 World Cup, emerging as the second-highest run-scorer in the process.

Warner is also an exceptional captain, having led SRH to the title in 2016. With so much to offer, expect most franchises to break the bank for the southpaw.

1. Kagiso Rabada

The South African is one of the best fast bowlers in the world and should go for big bucks in the IPL auction.

There are very few seamers in the world who can match the skill set that Kagiso Rabada brings to a team. An express pacer with several variations who can bowl on any surface and any session of the game, Rabada instills fear in the hearts of the opposition.

The 2020 Purple Cap winner is best utilized in the death, taking a majority of his wickets there. Having taken 76 wickets in 50 IPL games at an average of 20.53, Kagiso Rabada did see a dip in form during the 2021 IPL season.

Rabada seems to be back to his best having found his groove in the recently-concluded series against India. Having just turned 26, Rabada is also someone who is expected to play at the highest level for another 7-8 years.

With rumors suggesting this is the last mega-auction for a while, teams will do everything possible to get the Proteas quick into their squad.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar

