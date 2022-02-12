IPL Auction 2022: Ranking LSG's buys on Day 1

The Lucknow Supergiants (LSG) made a big splash at their maiden Indian Premier League (IPL) auction on Saturday, as they gave some indication of the new team's identity. Starting with three retentions in skipper KL Rahul, all-rounder Marcus Stoinis and spinner Ravi Bishnoi, the new franchise made some smart buys to end up with a balanced-looking squad.

Although a lot depends on the individual and team performances on the field, LSG can be content with their picks on the first day of the IPL auction. Here's a ranking of LSG's buys on the day.

#8 Krunal Pandya (INR 8.25 Cr)

Someone who spent years in the successful Mumbai Indians (MI) setup, Baroda all-rounder Krunal Pandya had a good auction personally as he commanded a winning bid of INR 8.25 crore. LSG fought off tough competition from several other suitors to get the elder Pandya's services.

Out of all of LSG's purchases on Saturday, Krunal's appears the least prudent. In the past four seasons, Krunal played regularly for MI but did not win even a single Player of the Match award. His skills with both bat and ball were often outshone by others in the setup, and in the year where MI struggled, Krunal was unable to lift the team.

While he might yet have a change in fortunes at the new franchise, the high bid for Krunal needs further justification through on-field performances.

#7 Deepak Hooda (INR 5.75 Cr)

Deepak Hooda finds a new home at LSG.

Recently rewarded with an India cap, Deepak Hooda enters IPL 2022 high on confidence and gets a handy paycheck to go with it. Starting at a base of INR 75 lakh, Hooda drew interest from six different franchises en route a massive inflation of his price to be sold at INR 5.75 crore.

Unfortunately for Hooda, while he has done well in domestic cricket with Baroda and Rajasthan, the IPL has not been a happy hunting ground. He has compiled just three fifties from 80 games and has an average below 17. Hooda's acquisition makes sense if he finds his form in the LSG middle order - otherwise, his price looks a tad on the higher side.

#6 Ankit Rajpoot (INR 50 L)

While Indian pacer Ankit Rajpoot is no stranger to the IPL, having been a part of the league since 2014, he is yet to become part of the core group of any team. Having played for teams such as the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in the past, Rajpoot heads to a new home in a new franchise.

While Rajpoot's price in itself is not concerning, his lack of consistency in the IPL might worry LSG. It seems like Rajpoot might warm the bench at the new team, but it depends on how the franchise utilizes the tall pacer's services.

Edited by Sai Krishna