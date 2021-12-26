3 teams that might target Umesh Yadav at the IPL 2022 Auction

Umesh Yadav is one of the very few Indian bowlers who can threaten batters with the frightening pace he has in his locker. The 34-year old made his debut in the IPL for the Delhi Daredevils (now Delhi Capitals) in 2010.

In the 2014 IPL season, Umesh was signed by the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). After spending four seasons in Kolkata, the Royal Challengers Bangalore acquired his services in 2018.

However, after two seasons, Umesh was released by the Bangalore franchise and returned to where it all started for him—Delhi. The Vidharba fast bowler didn't play a single game in last season's IPL but will be hoping to get back on track in the cash-rich league.

Three teams that could sign Umesh Yadav in the IPL 2022 Auction

Umesh Yadav is fifth on the list of pacers with the most wickets in IPL history and 12th overall amongst all bowlers. With 119 wickets to his name in 121 matches, the 34-year old has enough experience in his ranks to add value to any franchise.

On that note, here are three teams that might look to secure the services of Umesh Yadav in the upcoming IPL 2022 auction.

1) Chennai Super Kings

The defending champions will have their task cut out in the upcoming mega-auction of the IPL. Having retained MS Dhoni, Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Ruturaj Gaikwad, the Chennai Super Kings will need to assemble a fresh bowling unit for next season.

While Josh Hazlewood, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur and Dwayne Bravo were key components of CSK's success last season, they will now need to look to reassemble their bowling attack.

Signing experienced players and getting the best out of them has always been Chennai's modus operandi. With Umesh Yadav, the four-time champions will have one of the quickest and most experienced Indian bowlers in their side.

We have often seen Dhoni utilize all four of Deepak Chahar's overs upfront at the start of the innings. With the pace and swing he has on offer, Umesh could be a lethal weapon for his captain.

2) Lucknow

There will be two new teams in the Indian Premier League this year, with Lucknow and Ahmedabad being confirmed as the two new franchises. The 10-team IPL will mean that there will be plenty of franchises looking for the best players to add to their side.

The Lucknow franchise announced their three major recruitments ahead of the IPL 2022 Auction. Andy Flower will be the head coach for Lucknow, while Vijay Dahiya has been appointed as assistant coach with Gautam Gambhir as the team's mentor.

Umesh Yadav played under Gambhir's tutelage at KKR as they enjoyed some notable successes with the franchise together. Umesh picked up 48 wickets in 47 matches under Gambhir's captaincy when the two played together.

The duo could reunite at Lucknow and try to bring some success to the new franchise.

3) Punjab Kings

The Punjab Kings had yet another inconsistent season in the IPL 2021. The Kings had a plethora of pacers in their side last season, with Mohammed Shami, Jhye Richardson, Nathan Ellis and Arshdeep Singh all featuring in the team.

However, the Kings could never find the right balance in their side as the foreign pacers failed to perform at a sufficiently high level. Arshdeep Singh, who has been retained by the franchise, was their standout bowler last season, while Shami blew hot and cold.

With Umesh Yadav in their ranks, the Kings would have an express pace bowler who can deliver for them with the new ball and also give them an experienced IPL wicket-taker to bank on.

Edited by Shourjo Chatterjee