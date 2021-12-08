IPL 2022: 3 Indian leg-spinners who could fetch big bucks at the auction

The IPL franchises announced their retained players on November 30. While most retentions were along expected lines, the release of some players, however, surprised fans.

The biggest surprise was Sunrisers Hyderabad not retaining ace leg-spinner Rashid Khan. Speculation is rife that he'll be picked up by one of the two new franchises in the draft ahead of the 2022 Player auction.

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians also released their leading Indian wrist spinners - Yuzvendra Chahal and Rahul Chahar respectively. Punjab Kings also let go of their young Indian leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi.

Here's a look at 3 Indian leg-spinners who will be in demand at the 2022 auction:

#1 Yuzvendra Chahal

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Yuzvendra Chahal is adjudged Man of the Match for his brilliant spell as #RCB beat #RR by 7 wickets

Chahal is one of the best T20 wrist spinners in the country. He is a thinking cricketer who has been very consistent both in the IPL and international cricket over the years.

Chahal has taken 139 wickets in 114 IPL matches at an average of 22.28 and an economy rate of 7.59. He has also claimed two four-wicket hauls. His record is up there with the best spinners to have played in the tournament.

He is one of the main reasons RCB qualified for the Playoffs in the last two seasons. If he is not picked by one of the two new franchises in the draft, he is sure to be in demand during the 2022 auction.

RCB will also look to buy him back, given his exceptional record at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

#2 Ravi Bishnoi

Young Bishnoi turned out for Punjab Kings in the last two seasons, and his performances were extremely promising. However, Punjab retained only Mayank Agarwal and Arshdeep Singh.

Bishnoi has taken 24 wickets in 23 IPL games at an average of 24.91 and an economy rate of 6.95. He has the skills to keep it tight when needed, but he can also bowl aggressively and take wickets in the middle overs.

A successful team like MI or Chennai Super Kings might be an ideal fit for a skilled youngster like him. He has age on his side, and with the right grooming, he can achieve a lot in this format.

#3 Rahul Chahar

IndianPremierLeague @IPL



Rahul Chahar picks up the wicket of KS Bharat, who falls for 32.



Live - #RCBvMI #VIVOIPL SIX and then the WICKET!Rahul Chahar picks up the wicket of KS Bharat, who falls for 32.Live - bit.ly/IPL2021-39 SIX and then the WICKET!Rahul Chahar picks up the wicket of KS Bharat, who falls for 32.Live - bit.ly/IPL2021-39 #RCBvMI #VIVOIPL https://t.co/2CUr3pirND

Chahar played a crucial role in two title wins for MI and was also picked for Team India at the 2021 T20 World Cup.

Chahar has taken 43 wickets in 42 IPL matches at an average of 25.97 and an economy rate of 7.44. He bowls relatively quickly through the air, which makes him a little different from the other leg-spin options.

Indian spinners are always in high demand at IPL auctions. Since Chahar has been a consistent performer over the last two seasons, teams that didn't retain quality spinners would certainly have a bowler like him on their radar.

Edited by Sanjay Rajan