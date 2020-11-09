IPL Final Highlights: Scorecard and key moments from the last five IPL finals

The 13th edition of the IPL has almost come to an end, as defending champions Mumbai Indians take on the Delhi Capitals in the summit clash at the Dubai International Stadium on Tuesday (November 10).

While it is the Shreyas Iyer-led side’s maiden IPL final and they would aim to be the newest champions of the cash-rich league, Rohit Sharma and Co. would look to extend their run to a record 5 IPL titles. MI have made the IPL finals in 3 of the 5 previous seasons, and have come out on top on all the occasions.

We now take a look at what transpired in the finale of the last 5 editions of the IPL (chronologically).

5. IPL 2015 – Eden Gardens, Kolkata

MI won their 2nd IPL title in 2015

Batting first, MI lost Parthiv Patel in the very first over. But Lendl Simmons (68 off 45) and captain Rohit Sharma (50 off 26) put on 120 runs for the second wicket and laid the perfect foundation for Kieron Pollard (36 off 18) and Ambati Rayudu (36 off 24) to propel MI to 202 for 5.

Chasing 203 to win their 3rd IPL title, CSK were jolted early as Mike Hussey (4 off 9) perished in the 5th over with just 22 runs on the board. Dwayne Smith (57 off 48) and Suresh Raina (28 off 19) then kept CSK in the hunt with a 66-run second-wicket stand.

But once Smith perished in the 12th over, the MS Dhoni-led side fell like nine pins. Lasith Malinga (2 for 25) and Mitchell McClenaghan (3 for 25) restricted CSK to 161 for 8 and handed MI their 2nd IPL crown.

Brief scorecard

MI 202/5 (Lendl Simmons 68, Rohit Sharma 50, Dwayne Bravo 2-36) beat CSK 161/8 (Dwayne Smith 57, Mitchell McClenaghan 3-25, Lasith Malinga 2-25) by 41 runs

MoM: Rohit Sharma 50 off 36 balls

4. IPL 2016 – M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru

SRH became IPL champions for the first time in 2016

Batting first, SRH got off to a flying start as David Warner and Shikhar Dhawan (28 off 25) stitched together a 63-run opening stand. Even though SRH lost both Dhawan and Moises Henriques (4 off 5) in quick succession, Warner (69 off 38) steadied the ship along with Yuvraj Singh (38 off 23).

But it was Ben Cutting’s quickfire 39* off 15 balls that changed the course of the match and powered SRH to 208 for 7.

In reply, Chris Gayle (76 off 38) and skipper Virat Kohli (54 off 35) gave RCB the perfect start by putting together 114 runs for the first wicket. But once Gayle got out in the 11th over, RCB ran out of steam and failed to get going before eventually finishing on 200 for 7.

Brief scorecard

SRH 208/7 (David Warner 69, Ben Cutting 39*, Chris Jordan 3-45) beat RCB 200/7 (Chris Gayle 76, Virat Kohli 54, Ben Cutting 2-35) by 8 runs

MoM: Ben Cutting 39* off 15 balls, 2 for 35 from 4 overs

3. IPL 2017 – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

MI beat RPS by 1 run in the IPL 2017 final

Batting first on a sluggish wicket, MI got off to a horrible start as Jaydev Unadkat (2 for 19) removed both openers – Lendl Simmons (3 off 8) and Parthiv Patel (4 off 6) - in the 3rd over. Things worsened for MI after they lost captain Rohit Sharma (24 off 22) with the score on 56 for 4 in the 11th over.

But Krunal Pandya’s 47 off 38 balls and a late cameo from No. 9 Mitchell Johnson (13* off 14) helped MI crawl their way to 129 for 8 at the end of 20 overs.

Chasing 130 to win their maiden IPL title, the Rising Pune Supergiants were cruising at one stage as Ajinkya Rahane (44 of 38) and captain Steve Smith (51 off 50) stitched a 54-run second-wicket partnership. But Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 26) and Mitchell Johnson (3 for 26) were excellent at the death, as RPS failed to get 23 off the final 2 overs and lost 3 wickets in the last over to finish on 128 for 6.

Brief scorecard

MI 129/8 (Krunal Pandya 47, Jaydev Undadkat 2-19, Adam Zampa 2-34) beat RPS 128/6 (Steve Smith 51, Mitchell Johnson 3-26, Jasprit Bumrah 2-26) by 1 run

MoM: Krunal Pandya 47 off 38 balls

2. IPL 2018 – Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

CSK won IPL 2018 after remaining suspended for 2 years

Batting first, SRH were on the back foot straightaway as Shreevats Goswami (5 off 5) ran himself out in just the 2nd over. Shikhar Dhawan (26 off 25) and skipper Kane Williamson (47 off 36) then put together 51 runs for the second wicket to resurrect the innings.

But CSK came back strongly in the middle overs before a cameo from Yusuf Pathan (45* off 25) and a quickfire 21 off 11 from Carlos Brathwaite helped SRH to 178 for 6.

Chasing 179 to win their 3rd IPL title, CSK lost Faf du Plessis (10 off 11) in the 4th over with just 16 runs on the board. Shane Watson, however, came to his side’s rescue and smashed an unbeaten 117 off 57 balls to put on a 117-run stand with Suresh Raina (32 off 24). CSK got home with 9 balls to spare.

Brief scorecard

SRH 178/6 (Kane Williamson 47, Yusuf Pathan 45*, Lungi Ngidi 1-26) lost to CSK 181/2 (Shane Watson 117*, Suresh Raina 32, Carlos Brathwaite 1-27) by 8 wickets

MoM: Shane Watson 117* off 57 balls

1. IPL 2019 – Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad

MI won their record 4th IPL title in 2019

Batting first, MI got off to a flying start as openers Quinton de Kock (29 off 17) and Rohit Sharma (15 off 14) put on 45 runs off just 29 balls, but both got out in the span of 4 deliveries. MI struggled to get going henceforth, and they needed Kieron Pollard to smash 41* off 25 balls to reach 149 for 8.

Requiring 150 to win their 2nd successive IPL title, Shane Watson almost single-handedly kept CSK in the driver’s seat by smashing 80 off 59 balls. But since none of his teammates got going, Jasprit Bumrah (2 for 14) ensured that CSK failed to get 17 off the final 10 balls before eventually falling 1 run short.

Brief scorecard

MI 149/8 (Kieron Pollard 41, Deepak Chahar 3-26, Imran Tahir 2-23) beat CSK 148/7 (Shane Watson 80, Jasprit Bumrah 2-14, Rahul Chahar 1-14) by 1 run

MoM: Jasprit Bumrah 2 for 14 from 4 overs