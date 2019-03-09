×
IPL history: 10 players who have played for only one team

Kovvali Teja
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
3.89K   //    09 Mar 2019, 18:16 IST

Towering sixes, tumbling stumps, whistling trumpets, rapturous crowds, and an exhibition of superstars are what you find at the galactic centre of the Indian Premier League. Being successfully organised for over a decade now, the cash-rich league has truly taken the cricketing world by storm ever since its inception in 2008.

Besides catching the crowd's captive each year, IPL has also proven to be a dream platform for many players. Earning big bucks in return for their cricketing talents, cricketers across the globe have rated India's pet T20 league among the best tournaments conducted in the sport.

And as is the case with any sporting league, players usually end up switching sides frequently in the auctions. While changing jerseys and finding newer homes has been a common tradition for most of the IPL cricketers, there exist a handful of players who never changed sides and have played for only one franchise all the while.

Here, we take a look at 10 such cricketers*, who have played for just one IPL team throughout their careers thus far.

*Players who have played a minimum of 50 IPL games have been taken into account.

Shane Warne

Shane Warne was one of the marquee players for the Rajasthan Royals
Shane Warne was one of the marquee players for the Rajasthan Royals

Arguably one of the greatest cricketers ever produced, Shane Warne was signed to lead the Rajasthan Royals in the inaugural season of the IPL. Little was expected of the Australian player as he captained a bunch of "underdogs" who, on paper, were in no contention to compete with the stalwarts of the other fancier teams. However, throwing in a major surprise, Warne, downplaying the "underdog" tag, inspired the Royals to pip their opponents as they went on to clinch the title for the first edition of the cash-rich league.

The legendary leg-spinner not only rocked the oppositions with his spin-masterclass but also unearthed sensational talents during his tenure as the franchise's captain/coach. Warne's tryst with the Royals, as a player, continued for three more seasons before he hung his boots up in 2011.

IPL Stats:

Matches: 55 Wickets: 57 Economy: 7.27 Best Figures: 4/21

